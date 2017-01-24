Further case of bird flu identified on a farm in Lancashire
The H5N8 strain of bird flu has been found in a farmed flock of breeding pheasants in the UK.
The UK’s chief veterinary officer has confirmed a case of bird flu in a flock of 10,000 farmed breeding pheasants near Preston, Lancashire.
A number have died and the remaining live birds are being humanely culled. A full investigation is under way to determine the source of the infection.
A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.
Meanwhile, poultry restrictions in Ireland have been extended. Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said that the three cases of bird flu in Ireland so far serve to confirm that infection is likely well established and poultry farmers should remain vigilant.
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
