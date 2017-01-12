In pictures: snowy new year
Have a browse through our photo gallery of some of the snowy scenes in Donegal this week.
As forecast by Met Éireann, snow started to fall across the country this week. Photographer Clive Wasson was in Raphoe, Donegal, to take a few (cold) snaps.
This one came of a back road on the Glenshane pass in Derry came in from a reader
