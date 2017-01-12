Sign in to your account
In pictures: snowy new year

By on
Have a browse through our photo gallery of some of the snowy scenes in Donegal this week.
Have a browse through our photo gallery of some of the snowy scenes in Donegal this week.

As forecast by Met Éireann, snow started to fall across the country this week. Photographer Clive Wasson was in Raphoe, Donegal, to take a few (cold) snaps.

This one came of a back road on the Glenshane pass in Derry came in from a reader

Is snow falling in your part of the country? Let us know here at the Irish Farmers Journal. Tweet us @farmersjournal, send us a message at our Facebook page or email picdesk@farmersjournal.ie.

Read more

Winterising your tractor

Tips for driving in the snow

