Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit, IFA AGM and GDT

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with all that has happened on on www.farmersjournal.ie today, 17 January.
Here are the top five stories from today

  • So, it has happened. British prime minister Theresa May has outlined her plans for a hard Brexit. The reactions from the agri sector have been of concern.
  • IFA president Joe Healy delivered his speech at the association’s AGM in Dublin on Tuesday. Healy outlined the multiple challenges for farmers.
  • Gardaí in the southeast have recovered some €150,000 worth of stolen farm goods as part of Operation Thor.
  • It was a case of up and down for this week’s GDT auction in New Zealand..
  • And, finally, one broken by the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday. The Kerry Co-op has appointed Brian Leslie as its new chief executive.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    With the slurry season open for zones A and B, Ramona Farrelly snapped Ronan Hanlon spreading slurry at Roscore, Co Offaly, for Healion contractors. You can read more about him in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

