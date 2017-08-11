Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Map: jobs at risk of a hard Brexit in your county
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Map: jobs at risk of a hard Brexit in your county

By on
As reported in this week's Irish Farmers Journal, a study of the sectors most at risk from the worst-case Brexit scenario shows nearly one in seven jobs are on the line. How many are in your county?
As reported in this week's Irish Farmers Journal, a study of the sectors most at risk from the worst-case Brexit scenario shows nearly one in seven jobs are on the line. How many are in your county?

Combining data from existing ESRI forecasts on the export losses from a hard Brexit scenario and the 2016 census recording people’s place and sector of work, IBEC warned this ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Member
Brazil's troubles continue as another ban imposed
News
Brazil's troubles continue as another ban imposed
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 August 2017
Member
US milk production forecast reduced
News
US milk production forecast reduced
By Contributor on 12 August 2017
Search to take place in south Dublin in Trevor Deely investigation
News
Search to take place in south Dublin in Trevor Deely investigation
By Caitríona Morrissey on 12 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
NI processors facing labour shortage
News
NI processors facing labour shortage
By David Wright on 09 August 2017
Member
John Bruton: Brexit leaves a lot of questions to be answered
Global Trade
John Bruton: Brexit leaves a lot of questions to be answered
By Contributor on 08 August 2017
€415m farmgate loss from hard Brexit – IBEC
News
€415m farmgate loss from hard Brexit – IBEC
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad