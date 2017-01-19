Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers

By on
In the first of a series of Macra na Feirme and Irish Farmers Journal CAP consultation meetings, young farmers set out their stall on changes they would like to see.
In the first of a series of Macra na Feirme and Irish Farmers Journal CAP consultation meetings, young farmers set out their stall on changes they would like to see.

Installation aid, access to finance and the definition of an active farmer were some of the key issues that young farmers raised at the Macra na Feirme CAP 2020 consultation meeting in Navan on Wednesday night.

The key issue raised on the definition of the active farmer was older farmers drawing both a single farm payment and an old age pension. Young farmers at the meeting said that the definition should focus more around efficiencies in land use and productivity, education and minimum stocking rates. The suggestion of capping the age of an active farmer was also floated.

Access to finance was another issue raised, particularly for those without collateral. Promotion of shared farming through the CAP was suggested as one solution. However, attendees were largely against a shift towards the low interest rate loan model as a means for distributing funds, though the level of understanding of such a process was mixed throughout the room.

Pillars

In logistical terms, there was calls for payments to come in times of troughs in cashflow.

Young farmers were largely in favour of moving more funds from pillar one to pillar two, which would result in more labour-saving grants and more a precise focus on improvements in efficiency. However, co-funding and buy-in from the Government was raised as an issue.

For example, in the area of smart farming and precision agriculture, levels of access to the latest innovations could be limited by farm size and capital when compared to international counterparts and it was suggested that pillar two could be used to subsidise that. Other suggestions for use of money under pillar two included incentives for soil sampling and correcting nutrient deficiencies as well as initiatives to encourage land mobility. Grants for anaerobic digesters were floated as a means to address the greenhouse gas issue, as well as generate extra income on farms.

The floor also called for the National Reserve to be guaranteed.

Macra president Seán Finan said that his was the first organization to embark on the CAP consultation process and that they really want to hear the views of young farmers and would encourage as many as possible to attend one of the upcoming consultation evenings.

“CAP 2020 will shape the future in farming for this generation of young farmers and this is the ideal opportunity for them to have their say,” Finan said.

Read more

'Direct payments under attack' - McGuinness

More in News
Free
Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
News
Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
Free
Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
Opinion
Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BSE, bird flu and clean sheep
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: BSE, bird flu and clean sheep
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 18 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
CAP 2020 meetings: don’t wait until it’s too late
Community
CAP 2020 meetings: don’t wait until it’s too late
By Contributor on 17 January 2017
Free
‘To give another €200/cow subsidy is simply not the way forward’ – Matthews
News
‘To give another €200/cow subsidy is simply not the way forward’ – Matthews
By Odile Evans on 17 January 2017
Free
NI Assembly vote on cuts to RHI tariffs adjourned for a week
News
NI Assembly vote on cuts to RHI tariffs adjourned for a week
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad

Place ad