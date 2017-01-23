'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'

Everyone worked in teams with a facilitator on each team

Over 100 young farmers took part in the discussion

There was intense discussion at the second of the Macra Na Feirme and Irish Farmers Journal CAP 2020 consultation meetings in Mallow Co Cork on Monday night.

Macra na Feirme members had an opportunity to influence the next CAP at a consultation meeting in Mallow. Over 100 people turned up with each person working in teams of seven or eight people with a facilitator writing down the views of the group.

This is the second such meeting. The first was held in Meath last week.

Each group had to do an analysis on the current CAP and give their views on specific topics relating to CAP.

Active farmer

One of the questions related to the current definition of an active farmer and whether this should be changed. At present, all landowners with the exception of airports, railway services, real estate agents and sports grounds are considered active farmers.

Some of the groups suggested that only land owners involved in the production of food should be considered active farmers. There was debate as to whether minimum stocking rates should be introduced.

Some groups suggested that there should be minimum educational qualifications required but that these education requirements should be on-going and involve continuous professional development.

One group made a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that active farmers should clock in and clock out and wear GPS collars so it can be seen if they are working on the farm or not.

Other groups suggested that the current system of historical land based payments is unfair to younger farmers who didn’t have an opportunity to build up entitlements.

I can’t figure out why they ever called them ‘entitlements'

One young female farmer was overheard lamenting the term entitlements.

"I can’t figure out why they ever called them ‘entitlements’. Nobody is entitled to anything only to live. We now have a whole generation of people who feel they are entitled to something," she said.

Another area discussed was how CAP can be used to reduce the impact of output price volatility at farm level.

There was general consensus that the CAP should be used to offer more financial instruments to young farmers. One example was the impending low cost loans and how this could be used to finance expansion and farm development.

Young farmers debating what the next CAP should look like.

There did not appear to be much appetite within the room for margin protection insurance or crop insurance like what is in the US Farm Bill.

Most people preferred the idea of low interest rate loans.

Next meeting

The next Macra na Feirme and Irish Farmrs Journal CAP 2020 consultation meeting takes place on 31 January in the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

