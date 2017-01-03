Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: beef price, farm death and VAT
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: beef price, farm death and VAT

By on
Good morning. In the news today: little movement in beef prices, first farm death of 2017, VAT rate changes for farmers and turkeys culled in Germany.
Weather

Met Éireann forecast that frost and freezing fog over Munster and Leinster will clear gradually, with some hazy sunshine developing. It will be cloudy elsewhere, with just a few bright spells and some scattered showers. Top temperatures are forecast from 4 to 8°C.

It will be cold and misty tonight, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Frost will be sharp or severe over Munster and much of Leinster. Frost elsewhere will be slight and more localised. Temperatures are forecast of 0 to -4°C over Munster and south Leinster, but 1 to 3°C elsewhere.

In the news today

  • Factories are keen to get back to normal processing as quickly as possible, with demand for cattle strong but there is little upward movement in price.
  • A man in Co Wexford has become the first farmer to die in 2017 following an accident on Monday.
  • The flat-rate refund for farmers who are not registered for VAT purposes has been lifted from the current 5.2% to 5.4%.
  • Authorities in Germany have taken the step to cull some 22,000 turkeys in the poultry production region of Lower Saxony as bird flu spreads.
  • After the bad weather in the west in 2016, farmers in Connacht look set to have some relief in 2017, according to New Zealand long-range weather forecaster Ken Ring.
  • In this week's Monday management notes, Aidan Brennan says now is the time to take stock of what feed you have and what you need.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • We report from the Oxford Farming Conference.
  • Results from the first GDT auction of 2017.

    • What's on today

    There are no events scheduled for today in the agri events calendar.

