Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: beef price, farm death and VAT
By Peter McCann on 03 January 2017
Good morning. In the news today: little movement in beef prices, first farm death of 2017, VAT rate changes for farmers and turkeys culled in Germany.
Weather
Met Éireann forecast that frost and freezing fog over Munster and Leinster will clear gradually, with some hazy sunshine developing. It will be cloudy elsewhere, with just a few bright spells and some scattered showers. Top temperatures are forecast from 4 to 8°C.
It will be cold and misty tonight, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Frost will be sharp or severe over Munster and much of Leinster. Frost elsewhere will be slight and more localised. Temperatures are forecast of 0 to -4°C over Munster and south Leinster, but 1 to 3°C elsewhere.
In the news today
