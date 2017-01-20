Stolen vintage tractor recovered by police in Armagh

A person was arrested by police during the search of the property.

Police have recovered a Massey Ferguson 135 that was reported stolen from a sheep farm in Armagh last weekend.

A vintage tractor that was reported stolen from a sheep farm in Armagh last Sunday has been recovered by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The Massey Ferguson 135 was recovered during a search on a property following information being passed onto police by the public.

“A number of other items were also recovered. One male has been arrested and is presently assisting police with their enquiries,” the PSNI said in a statement on Friday evening.

The tractor belonged to Gareth Black and had been gifted to him by his grandfather.

“The sentimental value of the tractor means it is irreplaceable,” Gareth told the Irish Farmers Journal earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday, Inspector Kieran Quinn from the PSNI in Armagh thanked the public for assisting in the recovery of the tractor.

“We remain fully committed to reducing all types of crime, including rural and agricultural crime, and are grateful for assistance from the public in doing so,” Inspector Black said.

