Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: milk price, IFA grain protest and snow
Good morning. In the news today: Lakeland sets December milk price, IFA to stage grain protest at the Dáil, your questions answered on €10/ewe scheme and 'discrimination' against female farmers.
Weather forecast
A status orange snow and ice warning is still in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, while a status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon. Both these warnings will remain in place until 6pm on Friday. In general, Friday will be another cold and bright day with scattered showers, mostly of rain or hail, but turning more to snow on the higher ground. Highest temperatures of 3°C to 6°C in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.
In the news today
