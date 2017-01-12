Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: milk price, IFA grain protest and snow
code
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: milk price, IFA grain protest and snow

By on
Good morning. In the news today: Lakeland sets December milk price, IFA to stage grain protest at the Dáil, your questions answered on €10/ewe scheme and 'discrimination' against female farmers.
Good morning. In the news today: Lakeland sets December milk price, IFA to stage grain protest at the Dáil, your questions answered on €10/ewe scheme and 'discrimination' against female farmers.

Weather forecast

A status orange snow and ice warning is still in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, while a status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon. Both these warnings will remain in place until 6pm on Friday. In general, Friday will be another cold and bright day with scattered showers, mostly of rain or hail, but turning more to snow on the higher ground. Highest temperatures of 3°C to 6°C in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

In the news today

  • Lakeland has increased its December milk price by 1c/l.
  • The IFA is to hold a protest outside the Dáil next Wednesday to call for an aid package for farmers who have had crop losses due to poor weather last year.
  • The Ornua Purchase Price Index has reached a 19th month high, crossing the 100 mark for the first time since 2015.
  • We bring you the answers to the key questions farmers are asking about the new €10/ewe scheme.
  • Callers to the Liveline programme on RTÉ Radio One this week claimed that women were discriminated against in property and farm transfers from parents to children.
  • Farming organisations have expressed interest in the idea of paying farmers to reduce beef output, with France opening such a scheme this month.
  • And we bring you pictures of the first snow of the new year.

    • Coming up today on farmersjournal.ie

  • Full report from the “Shaping your Future in Farming Conference”, organised by Kilkenny Macra and AIB.
  • Grain market update.
  • Our weekly news round-up straight to your email.
  • Mart watch update.

    • What’s on today

    There are no events scheduled for today. To see what is coming up, see our agri-events calendar.

