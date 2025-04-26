The Limousin cross heifer calf which sold with her recipient dam for €12,800 in Balla Mart on Saturday 26 April \ Chloe Goggins Photography

Prices reached new highs in Balla Mart on Saturday 26 April, as a Limousin-cross heifer sold alongside her recipient dam for a staggering €12,800.

Bred in Co Mayo by Seán Walsh, this daughter of Elite Pedigree Genetics' AI sire, Pabo Rocknroll, is just over two-months-old and was advertised as a young heifer with exceptional show potential.

Her mother "My Girl" was purchased at the Carrick Winter Fair from Co Donegal breeder, Ryan Greene, and is sired by the great Bedgebury Kent, going back to a Lanzac bred dam.

Recipient dam which sold with the Limousin cross heifer calf for €12,800 \ Chloe Goggins Photography

Her recipient dam is a first calved heifer born in 2022 and was sold suitable for breeding again.