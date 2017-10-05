Latest from Farmers Journal TV
Pre-sale management and transporting animals in optimum conditions can greatly cut down on issues, writes Darren Carty.
By Darren Carty on 17 October 2017
Raymond Linnane and his son John operate a 50 cow suckler herd in Bellharbour, Co Clare, right in the heart of the Burren. The Linnanes operate a spring calving enterprise.
Agri-solicitor Aisling Meehan looks at the types of legal action that can be taken arising from damage caused by fallen trees.
By Aisling Meehan on 17 October 2017
The Department of Agriculture has announced the start of the 70% advance of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).
By Thomas Hubert on 17 October 2017
From this week, farmers can bring their farm hazardous waste to a number of collection points across the country.
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 05 October 2017
By Contributor on 05 October 2017
By Adam Woods on 06 October 2017
By Adam Woods on 06 October 2017
As ex-hurricane Ophelia crossed the country the cows of Ireland were busy calving, with a number of new arrivals sure to be called Ophelia.
By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017
STIHL continues to steal a march when it comes to developing new innovative technologies that offer real solutions to practical problems.
Selective grazing on programme farms means covers are building on wetter land. Peter McCann and Conail Keown report.
By Peter McCann on 17 October 2017
Lorcan Allen speaks to PJ Buckley, chief executive of Golden Vale Marts, on the evolving nature of the mart business.
By Lorcan Allen on 17 October 2017
Following the destruction caused by ex-hurricane Ophelia, another storm could hit Ireland next weekend.
By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017
An Irish sheepdog sold for over €11,000 at a sale in England last Friday, 13 October.
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
At EirGrid we are responsible for a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity – now and in the future.
Ex-hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland on Monday; on Tuesday farmers will survey the fallout from the storm.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 16 October.
On Monday, ex-hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland, Amy Forde and Hannah Quinn-Mulligan report on how farmers across the country were affected.
Ex-hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, bringing gusts of over 150km/h to parts and causing damage on farms.
Bord Bia recently undertook a study tour of northern England with a group of Irish beef and dairy producers.
A new initiative has been established to help farmers meet environmental targets while improving profitability.
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 October 2017
Three people have died as a result of destructive winds, which are extending to the entire country. Stay tuned to Farmersjournal.ie for updates and advice throughout the day.
By Thomas Hubert on 16 October 2017
ePaper
Subscribe to Farmers Journal on all your devices - mobile, tablet & desktop
TRAIL AND SHOEYEAR 2007GOOD CLEAN MACHINECALL SALES 087 1472154VAT...
SLURY TOPPERFOR TRAIL AND SHOEVOGELSANGROTA CUTYEAR 2007CALL...
CONDITIONER MOWERYEAR 2004EASY CUT 3200 CVSWIVEL DRAWBARCALL SAL...
SWIVEL DRAWBARYEAR 2008JD 1365SWATERCALL SALES 087 1472154VAT ...
GOOD CLEAN MOWERSWIVEL DRAWBARALL PANELS IN GOOD SHAPEYEAR 2013C...
Sections
Get full unlimited access to our content. Subscribe to the Irish Farmers Journal
Unlimited access to Irish Farmers Journal via your computer, mobile device, tablet or newspaper delivered to your door.
Already a subscriber? Sign in