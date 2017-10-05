Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Have you got more stars than the BETTER farmers?
Member
In pictures: keeping on the right side of the clean livestock policy
Management
In pictures: keeping on the right side of the clean livestock policy
Pre-sale management and transporting animals in optimum conditions can greatly cut down on issues, writes Darren Carty.
By Darren Carty on 17 October 2017
Advert
Progressive suckler farming in the heart of the Burren
Advert
Progressive suckler farming in the heart of the Burren
Raymond Linnane and his son John operate a 50 cow suckler herd in Bellharbour, Co Clare, right in the heart of the Burren. The Linnanes operate a spring calving enterprise.
By Advertisers' Announcements
Member
Who's responsible for fallen trees after Hurricane Ophelia?
Land Drainage/Fencing & Weather Repairs
Who's responsible for fallen trees after Hurricane Ophelia?
Agri-solicitor Aisling Meehan looks at the types of legal action that can be taken arising from damage caused by fallen trees.
By Aisling Meehan on 17 October 2017
€700m of BPS payments hitting farmers' accounts
Schemes
€700m of BPS payments hitting farmers' accounts
The Department of Agriculture has announced the start of the 70% advance of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).
By Thomas Hubert on 17 October 2017
Map: when and where you can bring your hazardous waste
News
Map: when and where you can bring your hazardous waste
From this week, farmers can bring their farm hazardous waste to a number of collection points across the country.
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
Focus
How to secure your BDGP money
How to secure your BDGP money
Getting the basics of sire selection right
FocusMember
Getting the basics of sire selection right
By Jack Kennedy on 05 October 2017
What is the whole herd performance recording and what does it do?
FocusMember
What is the whole herd performance recording and what does it do?
By Contributor on 05 October 2017
New online tool for bull buyers and sellers
FocusMember
New online tool for bull buyers and sellers
By Adam Woods on 06 October 2017
What you need to be feeding autumn-calving suckler cows
FocusMember
What you need to be feeding autumn-calving suckler cows
By Adam Woods on 06 October 2017
In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
News
In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
As ex-hurricane Ophelia crossed the country the cows of Ireland were busy calving, with a number of new arrivals sure to be called Ophelia.
By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017
Advert
STIHL Leading the way for more than 90 years - Autumn promotion now on
Advert
STIHL Leading the way for more than 90 years - Autumn promotion now on
STIHL continues to steal a march when it comes to developing new innovative technologies that offer real solutions to practical problems.
By Advertisers' Announcements
Member
Watch: difficult final grazing round on Dairylink farms
Dairylink
Watch: difficult final grazing round on Dairylink farms
Selective grazing on programme farms means covers are building on wetter land. Peter McCann and Conail Keown report.
By Peter McCann on 17 October 2017
Member
20 minutes with PJ Buckley of GVM marts
Companies
20 minutes with PJ Buckley of GVM marts
Lorcan Allen speaks to PJ Buckley, chief executive of Golden Vale Marts, on the evolving nature of the mart business.
By Lorcan Allen on 17 October 2017
Another storm could hit Ireland this weekend
News
Another storm could hit Ireland this weekend
Following the destruction caused by ex-hurricane Ophelia, another storm could hit Ireland next weekend.
By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017
Irish sheep dog sells for over €11,000
News
Irish sheep dog sells for over €11,000
An Irish sheepdog sold for over €11,000 at a sale in England last Friday, 13 October.
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
Advert
The Community Fund at EirGrid
Advert
The Community Fund at EirGrid
At EirGrid we are responsible for a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity – now and in the future.
By Advertisers' Announcements
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: the fallout from Ophelia
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: the fallout from Ophelia
Ex-hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland on Monday; on Tuesday farmers will survey the fallout from the storm.
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 16 October.
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
On Monday, ex-hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland, Amy Forde and Hannah Quinn-Mulligan report on how farmers across the country were affected.
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
News
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
Ex-hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, bringing gusts of over 150km/h to parts and causing damage on farms.
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Advert
Leading beef and dairy producers on Bord Bia study visit to UK
Advert
Leading beef and dairy producers on Bord Bia study visit to UK
Bord Bia recently undertook a study tour of northern England with a group of Irish beef and dairy producers.
By Advertisers' Announcements
Dairy Sustainability Ireland launched
News
Dairy Sustainability Ireland launched
A new initiative has been established to help farmers meet environmental targets while improving profitability.
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 October 2017
Hurricane Ophelia: stay indoors – expect days without power
News
Hurricane Ophelia: stay indoors – expect days without power
Three people have died as a result of destructive winds, which are extending to the entire country. Stay tuned to Farmersjournal.ie for updates and advice throughout the day.
By Thomas Hubert on 16 October 2017

ePaper

Subscribe to Farmers Journal on all your devices - mobile, tablet & desktop

Subscribe Now
Advertisers' announcements
Progressive suckler farming in the heart of the Burren
Read More
STIHL Leading the way for more than 90 years - Autumn promotion now on
Read More
The Community Fund at EirGrid
Read More
Leading beef and dairy producers on Bord Bia study visit to UK
Read More
€7,682 savings on Hatton’s farm in Carlow
Read More
VOGELSANG TRAIL AND SHOE
TRAIL AND SHOEYEAR 2007GOOD CLEAN MACHINECALL SALES 087 1472154VAT...
View ad
SLURY CHOPPER FOR TRAIL AND SHOE
SLURY TOPPERFOR TRAIL AND SHOEVOGELSANGROTA CUTYEAR 2007CALL...
View ad
KRONE EASY CUT 3200 CV
CONDITIONER MOWERYEAR 2004EASY CUT 3200 CVSWIVEL DRAWBARCALL SAL...
View ad
JOHN DEERE 1365 C/W SWATER
SWIVEL DRAWBARYEAR 2008JD 1365SWATERCALL SALES 087 1472154VAT ...
View ad
KUHN FC302 GI MOWER
GOOD CLEAN MOWERSWIVEL DRAWBARALL PANELS IN GOOD SHAPEYEAR 2013C...
View ad

Place ad
Twitter
Tweeter
@farmersjournal
Sections
Get full unlimited access to our content. Subscribe to the Irish Farmers Journal
Unlimited access to Irish Farmers Journal via your computer, mobile device, tablet or newspaper delivered to your door.
Already a subscriber? Sign in