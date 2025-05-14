Beef quotes have turned a corner this week with some processors having to amend their quotes upwards since Monday in order to secure adequate supplies of finished cattle.

Finished cattle number remain in short supply and numbers are expected to tighten further through May and June.

Base quotes range from €7.50-€7.60/kg this week for bullocks, with heifers working off base quotes of €7.60-€7.70/kg.

This brings the finished price of most continental heifers beyond €8/kg when in-spec bonuses and grid bonuses are added in.

Flat prices of as high as €8.20/kg are back on the table for Aberdeen Angus cattle, with supplies also tight.

NI prices remain steady, with as high as 690p/kg (€8.53/kg including VAT) being paid to larger suppliers this week.