A combination of late calving and red-hot prices continues to see calf numbers close to double what they were this time in 2024.

Data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database shows that the volume of calves on offer through May 2025 is running at almost 13,000 head more than the May last year.

The total number of calves this week exceeds the first two weeks sales in February.

As has been the case for all spring, the majority of calves are aged between three and six weeks of age and all the following prices are for that aged calf.

Calves sired by traditional beef breed sires have been the mainstay of the calf trade yet again and over the past week they accounted for 79% of all calves.

Just over half were Angus-crosses and they experienced a rarity this week – the price of Angus-cross bull calves remained unchanged at €451/head. Angus-cross heifer calves fared better, as they experienced a lift of €24/head resulting in an average price of €374/head.

Hereford-crosses made up 28% of the trade and prices for both bulls and heifers got a good bounce over the last seven days. The average price for a Hereford-cross heifer calf shot up €42/head for an average of €399/head.

There remains plenty of daylight between that and the price of Hereford-cross bull calves. Demand saw prices for them rise by €18/head to €481/head.

Almost one in 10 calves were Friesian and a late-season push in the price of Friesian heifer calves can be seen, as they went up €59/head to €334/head. Friesian bull calves also saw a price rise as they traded for €293/head, up €13/head compared with last week.

The balance of calves traded were continental-crosses and, of these, Limousin-crosses were the most numerous.

While their price remains good, they were one of the few breeds to see trade move downwards. Over the last week, Limousin-cross bulls traded for €521/head, a fall of €31/head. Heifer calves were back €10/head to €426/head.