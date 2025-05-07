Hereford-cross bull calf prices were up €22/head compared with last week for an average of €423/head, according to the ICBF calf price database. \ Justin Lynch

The mechanics of supply and demand are very evident in the calf trade over the last week, as the seasonal downturn in supply is beginning to show.

This, combined with exceptionally strong demand all spring, has resulted in calf prices going up or holding firm for the most part, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database.

Angus- and Hereford-crosses continue their dominance in mart rings across the country too, as almost four out of every five calves on offer over the last week were sired by a traditional beef breed bull.

The majority of calves are also between three and six weeks of age and farmers are being rewarded for having a stronger calf at that age.

Angus-crosses accounted for half of all calves this week and older bull calves saw their prices rise by €13/head to €401.

Prices for Angus-cross heifer calves remained firm, up €1/head to €306. Hereford-cross bull calves met good demand, which resulted in an increase of €22/head to €423, while the same age heifer calves averaged €321/head, up €5 on last week.

Shipper demand is keeping the fire lit under Friesian bull calves and, as numbers fall back, their prices received another bounce this week, going up €14/head to €257.

Friesian heifer calf prices are a small bit behind this, with €246/head the going rate for a three- to six-week-old calf, up €18/head on last week.

For the first time this spring, Belgian Blue-cross calves have been knocked off the top spot in terms of continental-crosses, with the number of Limousin-cross calves edging ahead.

Prices are holding well, with bull calves trading at €430/head, up €1 on last week, while heifer calf prices increased by €3/head to €357.

Demand remains extremely strong for Belgian Blue-crosses, with prices up over the last seven days. For the first time this spring, the average price for any category of calf crossed the €500/head threshold, with Belgian Blue bull calf prices increasing by €36/head resulting in an average price of €514 for them. Heifer calves from the same cross got a lift of €17/head for €425.