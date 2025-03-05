Friesian calf prices experienced a double-digit rise compared with last week, according to the ICBF calf price table.

Calf numbers have doubled for the fourth week in a row at marts across the country and while this often impacts negatively on prices, this doesn’t appear to be happening at present.

With an odd exception, all the most numerous breeds on offer have experienced price increases over the last week, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price table.

Friesian bull calf price was up €10/head on last week for those aged 10 to 20 days old to a price of €116/head.

Older Friesians up to six weeks of age also experienced a lift of €11/head to €143/head.

The percentage of Friesian bulls available is back 2% this week, but they still accounted for 39% of those on offer.

Weight data was available on over half of those sold, with younger calves averaging 52kg, while older calves averaged 57kg.

One in three calves on offer were Angus-cross and while bull calves aged between three and six weeks of age saw their average price go up by €18/head to €301/head, prices edged up marginally for the other categories of the breed.

Bull calves aged between 10 and 20 days of age were up €2/head to €242, while both age ranges of Angus-cross heifers were up €5/head on last week.

Younger Angus-cross heifers traded for an average of €191/head and an average price of €227/head was paid for older Angus-cross heifer calves.

Older Hereford-cross bulls and heifers aged from three to six weeks of age were among the few to experience drops in price since last week.

They were back €15/head and €26/head respectively, resulting in an average price of €300 for bulls and €236 for heifers.

Younger Hereford-cross heifer calves were €1/head up to €212/head, while the same age bull calves made an extra €25/head compared with the previous seven days, selling for an average of €277/head, closing in their older comrades.

Belgian Blue-cross calves made up 7% of those traded and bull calves between three and six weeks met good demand, with prices up €21/head to €380/head compared with last week.

Younger bull calves balanced that out, as average prices for them were back €24/head on last week.

Prices for Belgian Blue-cross heifer calves remained unchanged at €341/head for older calves, while those aged between 10 and 20 days were up €1/head to €272/head.