Prices for Friesian bull calves slipped slightly over the week, but remain firmly ahead of 2024 levels.

Calf numbers more than doubled over the last week and that increase in supply resulted in a decline in price right across the three main breeds.

Friesian bulls, Angus-cross and Hereford-cross calves continued to make up 87% of the calves traded, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price table based on the number of calves traded at marts.

Friesian bulls made up 41% of those traded and their numbers are up 300 head compared with this time in 2024.

The average price for Friesian bull calves between 10 and 20 days of age remains in triple figures at €106/head, but it is a decrease of €14/head compared with last week.

Despite the dip, they remain over double what Friesian bull calves were trading for this time last year, when younger calves made €50/head and the price for bull calves up to six weeks of age was €65/head.

The number of Angus-cross calves was up this week, but as a percentage they dropped down to 31% of all available.

All categories saw prices fall by anywhere from €20/head to €45/head compared with last week, but remain ahead of 2024 prices.

Angus-cross bull calves between 21 and 42 days sold for an average of €283/head, down €20/head on last week but still €82/head up on 12 months ago.

Close to 2024 price

An average of €222 was paid for the same age Angus-cross heifers, a reduction of €45/head. This puts them close to the same price at the end of February 2024, when they were selling for €201/head.

Averages of €240/head and €186/head were seen for 10- to 20-day-old Angus-cross bulls and heifers respectively.

Older Hereford-cross bull calves were back €40/head to €294/head, while heifers the same age averaged €243/head, a fall of €20/head compared with last week.

Bull calves from 10 to 20 days had an average price of €260/head and heifers made €206/head, decreases of €40/head and €18/head respectively.

Belgian Blue-cross calves made up 6% of those traded and calves from three to six weeks old were one of the few categories to experience price rises last week.