This February 2018-born Charolais cow weighed 800kg and sold for €2,130 (€2.66/kg).

Dry cows continue to be in demand and Aurivo Mart in Mohill was no exception last Saturday.

Cull cows have been coming out in bigger numbers, but this increase in numbers is being met by solid demand.

Well-fleshed heavy cows saw a top of €2.80/kg at last Saturday’s sale, with several cows coming in around the €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg mark.

Lesser-quality cows lacking flesh were back at €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Store cattle also met good demand, with a number of bigger feeders in action.

Top-quality store bullocks were crossing the €3/kg mark, with a few big prices being paid for top-quality lots.

It was a similar story in the heifer ring, with quality heifers also topping out at €3.30/kg for good-quality Charolais and Limousin heifers.

Exporters were in action for weanlings, with over €3/kg being paid for a few heavier bull weanlings destined for export. Heifer weanlings weren’t as hot, but numbers were low.

Mohill Mart manager Daragh Barden said “The dry cow trade has remained very solid over the last few weeks, with a combination of factory agents and big feeders keeping the trade propped up.”

Mohill Mart will hold a special sale of store and beef heifers on Saturday 20 July with its usual sale of dry cows, sucklers, weanlings and bullocks.

In pictures

This December 2013-born Limousin cow weighed 700kg and sold for €1,630 (€2.33/kg).

This March 2014-born Charolais cow weighed 920kg and sold for €2,230 (€2.42/kg).

This January 2019-born Charolais cull stock bull weighed 1,050kg and sold for €2,190 (€2.08/kg).

This June 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 565kg and sold for €1,560 (€2.76/kg).