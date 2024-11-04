The calm before the storm. The weanling ring in Macroom Mart of last Saturday's weanling sale, which saw a 99% clearance for the 525 weanlings on offer.

Macroom Mart was a hive of activity for the last of its special weanling show and sales of the autumn on Saturday last.

Of the 525 weanlings on offer, 350 were bulls, with heifers making up the balance and demand was solid throughout.

A lively sale, there were some exceptional prices paid.

Across the sexes, most continentals made over €3/kg, with lighter ones pushing for €4/kg and a small number of well-muscled calves selling for close to €5/kg.

Under half of what was on offer had traditional breed genetics and most of these made between €2.50/kg and €3/kg, with the bulk of these making €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg. Even at the lower end of quality, nothing sold for less than €2/kg.

There was a special section for organic stock and prices for them mirrored the main weanling sale.

Big numbers

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Jerh O’Sullivan said: “You certainly can’t fault the trade - if anything the numbers caught us off guard a little this week.

"We thought suckler weanlings weren’t left in those numbers after a busy summer. At the start of June, we were down 500 bulls and 200 heifers compared to last year and we’ve closed that gap with big numbers of weanlings every sale since.

"We had a 99% clearance in the weanlings this week and any day where you hit that you have to be happy. It’s very encouraging to see that and we’ve had serious calves at each of the three show and sales.”

A notable feature of the sale was the number of customers active for weanlings.

“When we went through the invoices, we had 71 individual purchasers of weanlings. When you factor in [that] we had five shippers buying at the ringside and still ended up with that many farmers buying, it great to see.

"That’s a good reflection on trade as a whole. We had 92 different farmers selling weanlings and that should give them great confidence to continue breeding those quality calves and bringing them here.”

Dairy runners

About 90% of what was on offer were suckler calves. Farmers with runners held back as it was a special suckler weanling sale, but dairy-cross stock sold well.

Jerh reported a strong appetite for those calves over the last few weeks.

“They’ve been an exceptionally good trade recently, but were scarce this week. There’s no question there’s demand for them.

"They were scarce this week, but a bunch of six April- and May-born Friesian bulls weighing 201kg, sold for €500 (€2.48/kg).

"A group of Angus bulls, 196kg, made €630 (€3.22/kg), another group of Herefords, 202kg, made €680 (€3.36/kg). That’s how buoyant things are. I think you’ll see more farmers rearing more calves when they see those prices.”

In pictures

This April 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 302kg and sold for €1,080 (€3.58/kg).

This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 375kg and sold for €1,170 (€3.12/kg).

This May 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 285kg and sold for €1,400 (€4.91/kg).

These organic certified, March 2024-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 308kg and sold for €1,140 (€3.70/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 320kg and sold for €1,180 (€3.69/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 445kg and sold for €1,580 (€3.55/kg).

This organic certified, April 2024-born Charolais cross bull weighed 255kg and sold for €810 (€3.18/kg).

These May 2024-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 262kg and sold for €1,000 (€3.82/kg).

These March 2024-born Angus-cross bulls weighed 411kg and sold for €1,140 (€2.77/kg).

This March 2024-born Angus-cross bull weighed 395kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.89/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 411kg and sold for €1,500 (€3.65/kg).

These organic certified, February 2024-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 321kg and sold for €1,040 (3.24/kg).

These April 2024-born Angus-cross bulls weighed 262kg and sold for €800 (€3.05/kg).

This May 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 320kg and sold for €1,110 (3.47/kg).