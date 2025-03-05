This one-month-old Shorthorn heifer calf weighed 60kg and sold for €335. \ David Ruffles

Continental-cross calves topped the trade at the calf sale in Portumna Mart on Monday evening last.

There was solid demand throughout the sale that had 452 calves on offer and a 99% clearance rate.

Beef-cross calves dominated the numbers, making up close to three quarters of those on offer and there was no shortage of customers for them.

There was close to an even split between Angus- and Hereford-crosses and continentals and a good proportion of those weighing over 55kg sold in excess of €300.

Top price

A top price of €450 was paid for a one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf that weighed 75kg.

That wasn’t the only calf to make over €400, with a number of other Charolais- and Belgian Blue-crosses exceeding this figure.

Angus- and Hereford-crosses from a Friesian dam and weighing over 55kg stood a good chance of making over €300 and up to €380 was paid out for these.

Lighter calves just either side of 50kg were mostly making between €180 and €280

Dairy breed bull calves were in the minority at this sale and there was a wide variation in prices for Friesian bulls, with anywhere from €15 to €265 paid for them.

Those closer to 40kg made anywhere from €15 to €75, while calves over 50kg fared better. For shipping-type calves, the general run was €100 to €190.

Stronger Friesian bull calves close to or over 60kg broke the €200 mark, with a top price of €265 paid out on a 69kg Friesian bull calf.

Lower end

There were a small selection of Friesian-cross bull calves and at the lower end of the trade, really light calves under 40kg made €4 and €5.

These were few in number and dairy-crossbred calves weighing a few kilogrammes heavier were making from €30 to €75.

Calves weighing over 50kg made anywhere from €75 to a top price of €235 paid out on a 60kg Friesian-cross.

Regardless of breed, there wasn’t a huge appetite from buyers for calves under 40kg and with an odd few exceptions, most of these sold for under €100.

In pictures

This three-week-old Shorthorn-cross bull calf weighed 45kg and sold for €140. \ David Ruffles

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf with a CBV of €161 weighed 55kg and sold for €320. \ David Ruffles

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 48kg and sold for €200. \ David Ruffles

This three-week-old Shorthorn-cross heifer calf weighed 65kg and sold for €190. \ David Ruffles

This one-month-old Friesian-cross bull weighed 45kg and sold for €60. \ David Ruffles

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 40kg and sold for €190. \ David Ruffles

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 75kg and sold for €450. \ David Ruffles

This one-month-old Jersey-cross bull calf weighed 50kg and sold for €50. \ David Ruffles

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 50kg and sold for €185.\ David Ruffles