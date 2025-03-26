This pair of April 2024-born Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers weighing 222kg sold for €870 (€3.92/kg).

There were just under 460 head of cattle present in Central Auctions Birr Mart sales yard for its weekly cattle sale on Monday.

Central Auctions manager Michael Harty reported on an insatiable appetite for all classes of stock, leading to just one lot returning home unsold.

Grass buyers have been coming out in force in greater numbers and drove demand for lighter cattle, while beef finishers and agents continue to be buoyed by rising beef prices.

A super Hereford-cross cow weighing 965kg stole the limelight, commanding the top price of €3,700 (€3.83/kg).

The trade in general for cull cows was on fire and an entry of over 40 cows achieved a fine average price of €3.02/kg.

Heifers

All weight categories of heifers were highly sought after. Heifers weighing 350kg to 400kg recorded an average price of €3.78/kg. Heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg were the dominant category of heifer on offer and sold for an average of €3.93/kg.

Heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight category recorded the highest average price of €4.23/kg. This included some good-quality continental-bred heifers that attracted keen demand and rapid bidding. A small number of heifers in excess of 600kg averaged €3.93/kg.

Weanling heifers were low in number, with grass buyers particularly active for lighter types. Heifers averaged €3.82/kg, with quality continentals breaching the €4/kg mark, while dairy crossbreeds with poor weight for age sold back to €3.20/kg to €3.50/kg.

In the bullock section, it was very much a case of the heavier the better, with factory agents fighting it out ringside and online. Bullocks weighing in excess of 600kg recorded a high average price of €4.28/kg.

An entry of about 100 bullocks weighing from 400kg to 600kg recorded an average price of €3.89/kg.

Demand for weanling bulls was underpinned by farmers buying cattle for summer grazing systems.

Weanling bulls weighing from 200kg to 300kg averaged €3.72/kg, with heavier types weighing from 300kg to 400kg recording a slightly lower average price of €3.66/kg.

Top-quality bulls sold to upwards of €4/kg, while dairy crossbreds sold back to €3.30/kg, with only small numbers below this price.

Michael Harty commented that the fine spell of weather has sparked the appetite of grass buyers at an earlier stage in the year, while higher prices are also encouraging some farmers to present cattle earlier and leading to busier sales.

In pictures

Weighing 375kg, this Hereford-cross heifer born 25 March 2023 sold for €1,200 (€3.20/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born 8 July 2024 and weighing 345kg sold for €1,170 (€3.39/kg).

These good-quality Charolais-cross heifers weighing 522kg on average and born March 2023 sold for €2,270 (€4.35/kg).

Weighing 535kg, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 17 February 2023 sold for €2,340 (€4.37/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross store heifers born May 2023 and averaging 425kg sold for €1,800 (€4.24/kg).

This 615kg Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born 29 January 2023 sold for €2,340 (€3.80/kg).

This fleshed Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer weighing 605kg and born 3 March 2023 sold for €2,440 (€4.03/kg).

This batch of six Aberdeen Angus-cross store heifers born March 2023 and weighing 470kg sold for €1,910 (€4.06/kg).

This Friesian heifer weighing 345kg and born 26 April 2023 sold for €1,220 (€3.54/kg).

This pair of aged Hereford-cross heifers born April 2021 and weighing 715kg sold for €2,720 (€3.80/kg).

This nice-quality Limousin-cross heifer weighing 250kg and born 28 June 2024 sold for €1,090 (€4.36/kg).