Beef calves made up the majority of those on offer in the calf ring at Tullow Mart last week. \ Justin Lynch

Beef-cross calves anchored the calf sale in Tullow Mart for the Co Carlow mart’s weekly calf sale on Friday last.

Buyers had a good pick of Angus- and Hereford-crosses, along with a mix of Belgian Blues, Charolais, Shorthorns and Limousins among the 150 calves on offer.

Mart manager Eric Driver described it as an extremely positive sale.

“Calves were a little younger than the previous week, yet the prices maintained around the same level. The general run for beef-cross calves was €350 to €500, that’s from the lighter boned heifer calves up to better bull calf types. The cheapest calf was €90 and was one of only a half dozen to sell for under €200.”

Commenting on the difference between the 2024 and 2025 calf trade, he said: “Calves are between €250 and €300 dearer. The ones like little Angus-cross bulls and heifers that were making €30 and €40 last year are now making €250 and €260. You could have ended up with 15 or 20 calves with no bids last year and it’s the total opposite now.

“This time last year, calves were a hard sell, especially the light Angus and Herefords, but Belgian Blues or Shorthorns, anything with a bit of colour, were getting bids.

“Farmers saw that and they used more of those straws on their cows last year and they’ve done exceptionally well this year.

“I’ve noticed a lot of Charolais and Belgian Blues are coming into the game around here because of that. Dairy farmers are using those easy calved continental bulls and I’d love to see that trend kept up.

“It gives the beef buyer looking to finish those calves a better chance with their bigger finished animal.

“Friesians disappeared over a very short space of time. I would compliment the daisy sector for that. The commercial beef value (CBV) is something that we’ve seen farmer buyers lean into more and were willing to pay a better price for calves with a higher figure.”

While prices are on fire, he felt there was an onus on the wider beef industry to ensure that those laying out big money for calves now are rewarded when those will be finished.

“It’s an exciting time and I’m delighted to see it, but the beef industry really needs to stand up and deliver for the farmer buying those calves.

“Now the beef man has brought home his four-week-old calf and he’s starting to rear them, but they’re only on a promise at the moment.

“Nobody can predict what’s ahead or what beef prices will be in two or three years’ time.

“I’m delighted to see what’s happening and it’s exciting for the industry, but it has to go full circle. The responsibility is on the beef industry on and political world that the market as we know it is sustained.”

In pictures

This one-month-old Charolais-cross bull sold for €310. \Justin Lynch

This six-week-old Charolais-cross bull sold for €460. \ Justin Lynch

This one-month-old Montbeliarde-cross bull sold for €320. \ Justin Lynch

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €365. \ Justin Lynch

This one-month-old Limousin-cross heifer sold for €360. \ Justin Lynch

This nine-week-old Speckle Park-cross heifer sold fort €390. \ Justin Lynch

This one-month-old Friesian bull sold for €300. \Justin Lynch

These one-month-old Limousin-cross bulls sold for €490. \ Justin Lynch

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer sold for €240. \ Justin Lynch

This one-month-old Montbeliarde sold for €300. \ Justin Lynch

This five-week-old Charolais-cross bull sold for €275. \ Justin Lynch

This nine-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €285. \ Justin Lynch