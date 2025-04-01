Demand for beef-crosses remained firm in Bandon Mart this week, where over 1,900 calves went through the ring.

Beef-cross calves made up about three-quarters of the close to 1,950 calves on offer in Bandon Mart for this week's calf sale at the west Cork venue.

The increase in supply of calves from beef sires hasn't dampened the trade in any part, as demand remained firm throughout.

Traditional beef breed-crosses from Friesian dams and weighing from 50kg to 70kg were generally selling for between €200 and €450.

Calves over that weight were making a premium, as buyers were willing to pay a little bit extra for a calf that was closer to weaning. As a result, the €500 mark was passed on a number of occasions.

Anywhere from €500 to €545 was paid for Angus- and Hereford-cross calves over or close to 80kg. However, that wasn't where prices peaked, with a number of lots making over €600.

Among these were a group of Angus bulls weighing 78kg that made €600 and prices for traditional beef breeds topped out at €645. This was paid for a bunch of 93kg Angus-cross bulls.

The top price for Hereford-crosses was paid for a group of 93kg bull calves.

Prices for continental-cross calves followed a similar vein of form for the most part. The exceptions here were a number of lots of Belgian Blue-cross bulls around 90kg that made €720 and €800 respectively.

Friesian numbers slip

Friesian numbers continue to slip, but they still accounted for almost one quarter of all the calves on offer. For the shipping calf, the general run was €110 to €240 for calves weighing over 50kg.

That accounted for a lot of the Friesians on offer, but farmer buyers were still in the mix for heavier Friesians and were paying up to €320 for these.

Dairy-cross calves under 50kg were mainly selling for under €100.

For the most part, beef-crosses from herds with Jersey genetics tended to make similar prices to those of Friesian bull calves.

In pictures

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€32 to -€10 weighed 71kg and sold for €250.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls with CBVs ranging from €72 to €90 weighed 63kg and sold for €370.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs of €4 and €19 weighed 68kg and sold for €290.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer with a CBV of €91 weighed 81kg and sold for €450.

These six-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 79kg and sold for €275.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 64kg and sold for €245.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 80kg and sold for €485.

These one-month-old Friesian heifers weighed 57kg and sold for €250.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifers weighed 61kg and sold for €455.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bulls weighed 67kg and sold for €430.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 81kg and sold for €440.

These six-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 93kg and sold for €645.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from -€29 to -€4 weighed 42kg and sold for €25.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls with a CBV of €2 weighed 66kg and sold for €205.

These one-month-old Shorthorn-cross heifers weighed 54kg and sold for €225.

This five-week-old Shorthorn-cross heifer weighed 59kg and sold for €300.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers with CBVs of €80 and €95 weighed 53kg and sold for €280.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifers with CBVs of €63 and €98 weighed 56kg and sold for €280.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull with a CBV of €122 weighed 65kg and sold for €430.

This one-month-old Charolais-cross bull with a CBV of €14 weighed 50kg and sold for €260.

This one-month-old Salers-cross bull calf with a CBV of €64 weighed 59kg and sold for €260.

This one-month0old Aubrac-cross bull with a CBV of €143 weighed 61kg and sold for €220.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bulls with CBVs ranging from €69 to €89 weighed 55kg and sold for €315.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls with CBVs of €-€27 and €15 weighed 53kg and sold for €120.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls with CBVs of -€6 and €11 weighed 71kg and sold for €260.