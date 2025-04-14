There were over 1,000 Angus-cross calves on offer in Bandon Mart at this week's calf sale, where close to 1,900 calves were on offer.

Beef calves made up the vast majority of the just over 1,900 head on offer in Bandon Mart for this week’s calf sale in the west Cork venue. That’s a lift of almost 400 calves on the same time in 2024.

Of that number, over 1,000 were Angus-crosses and demand remained extremely strong for them and their traditional beef breed cohorts, Hereford-crosses.

Prices were running along similar lines to last week’s sale, with those weighing close to 55kg or above making from €280 to €380.

From €400 upwards tended to be the target for most calves nearing or over 65kg and if a calf weighed 75kg or over, then €450 to €500 was common place, with some selling for over €600.

Between them, Angus- and Hereford-crosses accounted for three quarters of all calves present and at the upper reaches of trade for them, traditional beef breed calves over 75kg had opening bids of €400 to €500.

Some calves close to weaning made €700 for Angus-crosses, while €635 was paid for a young but heavy Hereford-cross bull.

Continentals

For continental-crosses of the same weight, select lots opened at €600 and €700 and at the upper end of the trade here, a pair of Belgian Blue-cross heifers weighing 85kg sold for €820.

It was common enough to see those heavier continental-crosses sell from there back to €650.

The calf prices during the first half of April this year are a world away from 12 months ago, where most of the strong Angus- and Hereford-crosses weighing around or over 70kg sold for between €200 and €300.

There are still a good share of calves selling in that price range, but it’s largely the preserve of those from Friesian dams and weighing from 50kg to 60kg.

The upper third of Friesian bull calves were keeping them company at those prices, while lighter ones were mainly selling for between €90 and €200.

Their numbers have dwindled down considerably and between Friesian bulls and Friesian-crosses, there were close to 200 calves on offer, with Belgian Blue numbers not too far behind in the battle for the third place in terms of volume of calves.

In pictures

This five-week-old Limousin-cross bull weighed 75kg and sold for €525.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls with CBVs ranging from €52 to €113 weighed 75kg and sold for €495.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull with a CBV of €96 weighed 86kg and sold for €635.

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 55kg and sold for €245.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 97kg and sold for €755.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 81kg and sold for €355.

These one-month-old Charolais-cross bulls weighed 86kg and sold for €720.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 88kg and sold for €470.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifers weighed 85kg and sold for €820.

This one-month-old Charolais-cross heifer weighed 76kg and sold for €530.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls with CBVs ranging from €35 to €96 weighed 51kg and sold for €280.

This two-week-old Friesian-cross bull calf weighed 46kg and sold for €90.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers with CBVs of €69 and €112 weighed 55kg and sold for €265.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls with CBVs of €49 and €53 weighed 62kg and sold for €375.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls with a CBV of €48 weighed 47kg and sold for €200.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 75kg and sold for €525.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 53kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bulls weighed 97kg and sold for €770.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 63kg and sold for €430.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 74kg and sold for €600.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 77kg and sold for €440.