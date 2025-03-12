This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 590kg sold for €3,550 (€6.02/kg).

With it being described as one of the best yards of cattle ever turned out in Balla on Thursday of last week, quality cattle were seen throughout all stock types - from cull cows to bullocks, but most notably in the heifer ring, with 370 head of cattle passing through.

Price per kilo and demand was strongest in bulling and forward store types above 500kg, with lots weighing 500kg to 600kg averaging €4.23/kg across 117 lots, while the top third of heifers in this bracket sold to an average of €5.06/kg.

Stronger heifers above 600kg (60 in total) performed even better, with €4.50/kg of an average paid across the board.

Northern buyers were active for the top end of heifers, with farmers bidding online and ringside for good-quality bulling types.

Heifers weighing from 350kg to 400kg were in demand from grass buyers and saw a huge leap in price from the week previous, with heifers of this weight averaging €3.84/kg, up 42c/kg.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket also traded well, recording an average of €3.98/kg, up 53c/kg on the week prior.

Top price of the sale was a five-star Limousin-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 625kg which sold for €4,620 (€7.29/kg).

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 545kg sold for €2,450 (€4.50/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 610kg sold for €3,400 (€5.57/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 585kg sold for €3,550 (€6.06/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 610kg sold for €2,950 (€4.83/kg).