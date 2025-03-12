There was great demand for calves at Kilmallock Mart sale in Co Limerick last Monday. \ Odhran Ducie

More farmers are turning to calves across the country as store cattle prices continue to rise.

This was especially evident in Kilmallock Mart for its calf sale on Monday last.

There were over 700 calves on offer and demand was greatest for beef-crosses, with many calves over 50kg selling for in excess of €300, with some continentals breaking €600 on occasion.

Mart manager Shane Egan said the news from Stena Line that livestock would no longer be carried on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route didn’t affect trade for Monday’s sale.

“It didn’t affect it at all. There are a few concerns alright, mainly for the lighter-type calves, they might see a price drop, but we’ve a lot more farmers buying calves, so I don’t expect it to be significant,” he said.

Demand for the stronger Friesians saw anywhere from €230 to €335 paid out on those, with calves closer to 70kg having the best chance of making over €300.

Prices for lighter Friesian bull calves between 50kg and 60kg generally ranged from €120 to €180 for British Friesian-type calves, with calves under 50kg or those with Jersey genetics making from there back to €60.

“Since Christmas, cattle have been getting dearer by the week and nearly all heavy cattle now are hitting €4/kg.

“You’ve Friesians up to €3.50/kg and Angus seems to be topping the trade every week. Yearling cattle are close to or in excess of €4/kg and it’s a great time for people selling cattle,” added Shane.

“It’s a dear time for people buying in stock, especially for the seven-month grazing system and I’ve more people asking about calves.

“Many who never reared calves are saying they’ll try a few this year and I think that is reflected in the price of calves.

“The high prices weren’t seen for a long, long time. Any stronger beef calf is making at least €400 and we had up to €650 for a three-week-old Charolais and even a Hereford too.”

The Co Limerick mart recently introduced a second weekly calf sale, which takes place on Wednesday evenings and this is proving popular with farmers and buyers.

“We’ve nearly a month done of the second weekly sale. It’s to facilitate both the farmers and the buyers and we’ve found evening sales suits and less stress on the calves. By dividing the sales, it’s a shorter day for buyers, with 800 last week and it will be similar to that the next few weeks.

“Wednesday is nearly getting more calves than the Monday sale and is proving very successful.”

Kilmallock Mart’s next Monday sale will be going ahead as normal on Monday 17 March - St Patrick’s Day.

In pictures

This two-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 68kg and sold for €400. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 72kg and sold for €520. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 74kg and sold for €515. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 82kg and sold for €525. \ Odhran Ducie

This one month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 60kg and sold for €360. \ Odhran Ducie

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 54kg and sold for €250. \ Odhran Ducie

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 70kg and sold for €395. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Friesian bull weighed 46kg and sold for €100. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 50kg and sold for €270. \ Odhran Ducie

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighed 74kg and sold for €505. \ Odhran Ducie

This five-week-old Friesian bull weighed 72kg and sold for €250. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 46kg and sold for €210. \ Odhran Ducie

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 78kg and sold for €455. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 60kg and sold for €350. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Limousin-cross heifer weighed 46kg and sold for €260. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 66kg and sold for €380. \ Odhran Ducie

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 60kg and sold for €230. \ Odhran Ducie

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 50kg and sold for €190. \ Odhran Ducie