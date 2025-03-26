This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 465kg sold for €3,810 (€8.19/kg).

Large weanling sales aren’t the norm for this time of the year, but just shy of 800 weanlings saw a packed yard in Balla Mart for its spring show and sale on Tuesday evening last, with a clearance rate of 95%.

Quality was high, especially in the bull ring, with exporters particularly active, while the heifer ring saw some top-quality lots for breeding and northern buyers passing through.

The pre-sale show, limited to cattle born after 1 April 2024, saw local sellers and those from neighbouring counties travel with cattle.

Exporters were evident for E and U grading types, with farmer buyers more active for R grading Charolais and Limousin bulls.

Light bulls weighing between 200kg and 300kg averaged €4.52/kg, with 169 bulls weighing between 300kg and 400kg averaging €4.72/kg, with the top third of bulls in this weight bracket averaging €5.44/kg.

Top price

All bulls in the top third of each weight category averaged over €5/kg, with bulls from 400kg to 450kg averaging €5.75/kg, while heavy bull weanlings above 450kg averaged €5.93/kg, with bull beef finishers active for these.

The top price per kilo in the bulls was a 340kg Belgian Blue-cross, which sold for €2,500 (€7.35/kg).

Heifers performed as equally well on a price-per-kilo basis as the bulls, although several top-quality lots bolstered the average prices.

Farmer and grass buyers were active for R grading-type heifers, with these making €4/kg to €4.30/kg in the main, while northern buyers battled to secure high-end lots suitable for breeding.

Heifers from 200kg to 300kg averaged €4.55/kg, with heifers weighing between 300kg and 400kg, which made up the majority on offer, averaging €4.64/kg.

Heavier types between 400kg and 450kg sold to a strong average of €4.90/kg, with several top-quality Blue-cross averaging €6.19/kg, while a small selection above 450kg averaged €7.28/kg. Top call was a first-prizewinning Belgian Blue-cross heifer born April 2024 weighing 465kg that sold for €3,810 (€8.19/kg).

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 370kg sold for €1,760 (€4.76/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2024 and weighing 255kg sold for €1,840 (€5.18/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 450kg sold for €2,770 (€6.16/kg).

These twin Belgian Blue-cross heifers born April 2024 and weighing 450kg sold for €3,320/head (€7.38/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born June 2024 and weighing 555kg sold for €2,720 (€4.90/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born April 2024 and weighing 475kg sold for €2,560 (€5.39/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull born ay 2024 and weighing 405kg sold for €2,360 (€5.83/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull born March 2024 and weighing 345kg sold for €2,500 (€7.25/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull born May 2024 and weighing 460kg sold for €2,900 (€6.30/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born April 2024 and weighing 385kg sold for €1,800 (€4.67/kg)