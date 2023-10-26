This Limousin-cross heifer born in February 2021 and due to calve in March 2024 sold for £9,500 (€10,903.24).

The JALEX herd held its JALEX Select in-calf heifer sale last Saturday, 21 October on-farm in Randalstown, Co Antrim.

The sale consisted of 150 heifers of all shapes, sizes, colours and breeds, with “heifers to suit all budgets” in the words of James Alexander himself. The sale left a very impressive average of £3,563.79 (€4,090.20).

James proved his point on the day as the heifers went on to sell for a broad range of prices between £2,000 (€2,295.42) and £9,500 (€10,903.24). Topping the sale was a 50:50 Limousin-cross Belgian Blue calf heifer that sold for £9,500 (€10,903.24).

Selling just before her, was a Belgian Blue-cross Parthenaise heifer born in March 2020 and sold for £8,500 (€9,755.53). A recipient cow carrying twin heifer embryos to Claddagh McCabe from this heifer also sold in that sale for an impressive £3,800 (€4,361.30).

A Pedigree Belgian Blue in-calf heifer sold for £7,000 (€8,033.97) and was due to calve in April 2024 to the herds stock bull, The Grove Farm P381. Another fifty-fifty Belgian Blue-cross Limousin heifer sold carrying a bull calf to Ampertaine Lance for the next highest price of £6,800 (€7,804.43).

Two heifers in the sale secured £6,000 (€6,884.25), the first of which was an April 2021 born Limousin-cross heifer, again due to calve in December to Ampertaine Lance. The second heifer was a red Limousin-cross heifer carrying to EBY and also due to calve in December.

This Charolais-cross in-calf heifer born in December 2020 and due to calve in January 2024 sold for £4,800 (€5,509.01).

This Belgian Blue in-calf heifer born in May 2021 and due to calve in February 2024 sold for £3,400 (€3,902.21).

This Charolais-cross Limousin hybrid bull born in July 2021 and weighing 940kg sold for £5,000 (€5,738.55)

This Belgian Blue-cross in-calf heifer born in March 2020 and due to calve in April 2024 sold for £8,500 (€9,755.53).