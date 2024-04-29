Calf numbers fell below 1,400 for the first time in a number of weeks at Bandon Mart for this week's calf sale.

After maintaining numbers of over 1,400 calves at sales since the beginning of March, this was the first week where calf numbers fell below this threshold at Bandon Mart.

Some 1,335 calves went through the ring at the west Cork venue at this Monday’s sale, a fall of about 180 compared with the same sale last year, but similar to the 2022 equivalent.

Traditional beef breeds dominated the pens again and while not spectacular, prices remained relatively solid for them.

Most Angus- or Hereford-cross calves weighing over 60kg and from Friesian dams sold for between €90 and €210.

Lighter calves were selling from €80 back to €20, with most of those with Jersey genetics selling in the same price range.

Continentals

Although small in number, there appeared to be a slightly larger offering of continental-cross calves this week.

The top price of €635 came from their ranks and was paid for a six-week-old Belgian Blue bull calf.

A number of other calves sold for in excess of €300 and, for the most part, these were beef-cross calves that weighed over 90kg.

Prices from €30 to €120 were the going rate for most Friesian bulls on offer, with shippers active for those and lighter beef-cross calves also.

In pictures

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from €11 to €24 weighed 52kg and sold for €25.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €70 to €80 weighed 59kg and sold for €120.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 66kg and sold for €170.

These seven-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with a CBV of €54 weighed 77kg and sold for €20.

This two-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 78kg and sold for €280.

These seven-week-old Friesian-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€10 to -€81 weighed 66kg and sold for €20.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 61kg and sold for €100.

These one-month-old Simmental-cross bull calves weighed 90kg and sold for €410.

This one-month-old Limousin-cross heifer calf weighed 101kg and sold for €395.

These six-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 76kg and sold for €70.

These six-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 72kg and sold for €170.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 78kg and sold for €190

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 43kg and sold for €75.

These -week-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 59kg and sold for €140.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 71kg and sold for €190.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 49kg and sold for €60.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €37 to €50 weighed 57kg and sold for €30.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 80kg and sold for €110.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 84kg and sold for €245.