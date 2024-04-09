This February 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 440kg and sold for €3,400 (€7.72/kg).

Jim Heery held a special sale of 81 weanling heifers in Carriagllen Mart last Saturday.

The Cavan man runs a 180-cow suckler herd just outside Bailieborough, Co Cavan, and specialises in high-end commercial cattle.

The majority of the heifers were either Limousin or Belgian Blue and bred out of Limousin or Belgian Blue cows.

They ranged in weight from 300kg to 600kg, with the majority being spring 2023-born.

This is the fourth time Jim held a special sale and a lot of repeat customers return looking for replacement heifers each year.

Big success

The sale was a big success, with an average price of €2,380 for the 81 heifers sold, with a 100% clearance rate being achieved.

Top call went to a March 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 480kg that sold for €5,300.

A number of in-calf operators were in action at the sale, with nine heifers being exported to Northern Ireland on the day of the sale. Carrigallen Mart manager Helen Kells said: “There was huge interest in the sale, with stock like these hard to come by, especially in the one sale.

"The heifers were like peas in a pod and a great credit to Jim. Thankfully, the sale went really well.

"We were a little worried that storm Kathleen might affect the numbers here, but there was great ringside and online bidding activity, which left auctioneer Eamon Gafffney’s job easy on the day."

In pictures

This April 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 440kg and sold for €3,500 (€7.95/kg).

This March 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 475kg and sold for €4,950 (€10.42/kg).

This March 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 480kg and sold for €5,300 (€11.04/kg).

This December 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 565kg and sold for €4,100 (€7.25/kg).

This January 2023-born Belgian Blue weighed 370kg and sold for €3,100 (€8.37/kg).

This March 2023-born Limousin heifer weighed 485kg and sold for €2,300 (€4.74/kg).