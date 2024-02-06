Beef quotes remain very steady this week, with all factories remaining on the same quotes as they were paying for animals last week.

Bullocks are being quoted at €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg, while heifers are working off €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg.

Those with numbers and regular suppliers have been able to squeeze more out of the market, with some larger finishers getting €5.25/kg for bullocks and €5.30/kg for heifers this week.

Factories are still anxious for cattle and are showing good interest in some out-of-spec cattle.

Up to €5.20/kg base price is being paid for cattle over 30 months. These are eligible for the smaller 8c/kg in-spec bonus once they are killed at under 36 months of age, but are still capable of coming into north of €5.30/kg when grading is applied.

Bonus

Flat prices of as high as €5.60/kg are still on the table for Aberdeen Angus heifers, with nearly all factories now paying a 25c/kg bonus on Aberdeen Angus animals and 20c/kg for Hereford animals, provided they meet the minimum specifications for the relevant schemes.

The young bull trade also remains steady, with €5.50/kg on the table for U grading young bulls in some of the factories specialising in bulls.

R grading bulls are moving at €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg, while O and P grading bulls are being paid out 5c to 10c/kg less.

Fat cover and weight are big determinants on price when it comes to bull quotes.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off €5.15/kg to €5.25/kg base price, with the 12c/kg in-spec bonus being added in along with grading for the final price.

Cull cows

Cull cows also remain a very solid trade, with the manufacturing beef market continuing to be very strong.

U grading suckler cows are still at the top of the market, with €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg being paid for good-quality young well-fleshed cows this week.

R grading cows are working off €4.50/kg to €4.70/kg, with O grading suckler cows are coming in at €4.40/kg, while P grading are working off €4.00/kg to €4.20/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.