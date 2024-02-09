This Charolais-cross cow born in January 2020 and weighing 685kg sold for €1,800 (€2.63/kg).

Clare Marts Ennis held its annual special show and sale of heifers and cows on Thursday 8 February.

With a large entry of 663 females on offer, only 25 left the sales ring unsold.

This pair of @irishlimousin -cross heifers born in February 2022 and weighing 575kg sold for €1,930 (€3.36/kg) here in Ennis Mart ?? @FJBeef @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/lQifb601Y0 February 8, 2024

In what was one of the busiest ringsides seen for some time, the top call of the sale was a Belgian Blue-cross Limousin heifer born in July 2021 and weighing 910kg that sold for €3,230 (€3.55/kg).

A great trade for heifers in Ennis Mart today where @FJBeef are at the ringside. This @irishlimousin cross @BelgianBlueIRL heifers born in February 2022 and weighing 615kg sold for €2,170 (€3.53/kg)??@farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/2JQFZ4aiKu — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 8, 2024

The €3,000 mark was cleared on a second occasion when a Charolais-cross-Limousin heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 880kg sold for €3,100 (€3.52/kg) and again when a pedigree Limousin cow born in September 2018 and weighing 975kg sold for €3,000 (€3.08/kg).

A strong trade prevailed from start to finish, with lighter heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg typically selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg.

A large entry of 135 heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight range met a similar trade, with the majority averaging from €2.65/kg to €3.30/kg.

The @farmersjournal are in Ennis Mart today for their annual show and sale of cows and heifers. This pair of @irishlimousin heifers born in January and April 2022 and weighing 630kg sold for €2100 (€3.33/kg)@FJBeef pic.twitter.com/Ync52n1BFn — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 8, 2024

There was also a good selection of heavy heifers weighing over 600kg up for grabs, with choice lots up over 30c/kg on the week previous.

In Ennis mart today for the show and sale of cows and heifers ??This super 2nd prize winning @irishcharolais April 2021 born heifer weighing 880kg sold for €3,100 (€3.52/kg) @FJBeef @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/0OCusNspRu — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 8, 2024

In pictures

This Hereford-cross cow born in July 2020 and weighing 700kg sold for €1,460 (€2.09/kg).

This Belgian Blue cow born in February 2014 and weighing 785kg sold for €2,000 (€2.55/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in March 2020 and weighing 660kg sold for €2,000 (€3.03/kg).