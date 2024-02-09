Clare Marts Ennis held its annual special show and sale of heifers and cows on Thursday 8 February.

With a large entry of 663 females on offer, only 25 left the sales ring unsold.

In what was one of the busiest ringsides seen for some time, the top call of the sale was a Belgian Blue-cross Limousin heifer born in July 2021 and weighing 910kg that sold for €3,230 (€3.55/kg).

The €3,000 mark was cleared on a second occasion when a Charolais-cross-Limousin heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 880kg sold for €3,100 (€3.52/kg) and again when a pedigree Limousin cow born in September 2018 and weighing 975kg sold for €3,000 (€3.08/kg).

A strong trade prevailed from start to finish, with lighter heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg typically selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg.

A large entry of 135 heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight range met a similar trade, with the majority averaging from €2.65/kg to €3.30/kg.

There was also a good selection of heavy heifers weighing over 600kg up for grabs, with choice lots up over 30c/kg on the week previous.

For a full report on Thursday’s sale, make sure to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

In pictures

This Hereford-cross cow born in July 2020 and weighing 700kg sold for €1,460 (€2.09/kg).

This Belgian Blue cow born in February 2014 and weighing 785kg sold for €2,000 (€2.55/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in March 2020 and weighing 660kg sold for €2,000 (€3.03/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in December 2015 and weighing 830kg sold for €2,150 (€2.59/kg).