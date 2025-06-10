This Belgian Blue-cross bull weanling weighing 450kg sold for €4,700 (€10.44/kg) in Balla Mart on Saturday 7 June last.

Phenomenal money is being paid for weanlings in marts currently, with export-quality lots commanding the top prices.

In Balla Mart’s general cattle sale on Saturday last, the average price across all weight categories of bull weanlings crossed the €5/kg mark.

A representative of Balla Mart noted: "There is greater numbers of weanlings coming through the ring, way more than normal for this time of year.

"Prices were way up for the heavier bulls, with great demand from exporters both buying around the ring and online via Martbids."

Top price on the day was a 450kg Belgian Belgian Blue-cross bull that sold for €4,700 or €10.44/kg.

A pedigree Limousin bull sired by LM2014 and weighing 615kg sold for €3,900 (€6.34/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull weighing 465kg sold for €3,480 (€6.34/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull weighing 490kg sold for €3,180 (€6.49/kg).

Bull weanlings weighing 200kg to 350kg averaged €5.08/kg, with bulls from 350kg to 450kg averaging €5.05/kg. A small number of heavy bulls over 450kg averaged €6.10/kg.