These three 16-month-old Charolais heifers weighed 423kg and sold for €1,070 (€2.53/kg).

Numbers are proving very strong in Roscrea Mart for this time of year.

With a lot of the silage in locally over the past two weeks, numbers for Friday's general cattle sale jumped 40 on the week, with a total of 560 going through the scales

Speaking after the sale, auctioneer David White said: “Heifer trade was hot for them 400kg store types suitable for grass. Good lots sold for €2.50/kg and €2.60/kg,

“Heavier heifers saw a strong appetite from factory agents who were willing to pay €2.40/kg-plus for around that 600kg mark. Angus heifers were well sought after in all categories.

“Store bullocks around the €700 with the weight mark with the majority going to farmer buyers.”

High demand for fed cattle

As mentioned by White, fed cattle remain in high demand from factory agents as supply remains tight.

Heifers in factory-fit condition sold as high as €1,800, which was paid for a two-year-old Charolais that weighed 675kg (€2.67/kg).

Bullocks breaking the 600kg mark topped out at €2.49/kg. This was paid for a 26-month-old Simmental steer that weighed 675kg and sold for €1,680.

Overall average for fed heifers exceeded €2.50/kg, but for small numbers on offer, with the bullock average dropping to an average of €2.32/kg.

Buoyant trade

Short-keep heifers were also met with a buoyant trade, averaging over €2.30/kg and reaching highs of €2.60/kg.

Bullocks of the same weight also met with a good demand throughout, but, in general, were standing about 10c/kg back on their heifer comrades.

Leading the prices here was an 18-month-old Limousin bullock weighing 545kg that sold for €1,390 (€2.55/kg).

Demand for lighter stores suitable for summer grazing continues to increase in line with increased grass growth across the country. Heifers sub-500kg came in with an average just shy of €2.50/kg for the top third of lots sold, with top lots on the day hitting €2.66/kg.

Bullock trade was on par for the heavier lots still under 500kg, but the steers were much stronger for lighter stock.

Steers sub-400kg reported an average of €2.70/kg for the top third of lots sold.

A number of Limousin lots around 350kg topped prices here, selling for closer to €2.80/kg.

In pictures

This 27-month-old Angus bullock weighed 615kg and sold for €1,470 (€2.39/kg).

These three two-year-old Charolais heifers weighed 583kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.47/kg).

These four two-year-old Charolais heifers weighed 586kg on average and sold for €1,520 (€2.59/kg).

This 685kg Charolais heifer born December 2018 sold for €1,730 (€2.53/kg).

These six spring 2020-born Charolais heifers weighed 321kg and sold for €860 (€2.68/kg).

These three 16-month-old Charolais bullocks weighed 410kg and sold for €1,060 (€2.59/kg).

This three 15-month-old Limousin bullocks weighed 458kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.40/kg).

This 450kg Limousin bull born November 2020 sold for €1,110 (€2.47/kg).

These three 15-month-old Angus bullocks weighed 395kg and sold for €880 (€2.23/kg).

This 26-month-old Hereford bullock weighed 665kg and sold for €1,470 (€2.21/kg).

This two-year-old Friesian bullock weighed 540kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.04/kg).

This 15-month-old Limousin bullock weighed 500kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.52/kg).

These four spring 2020-born Hereford-cross heifers weighed 332kg and sold for €690 (€2.08/kg).

This 13-month-old Angus heifer weighed 460kg and sold for €990 (€2.15/kg).