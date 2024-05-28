Situated on the Limerick-Cork border, Tom Condon is a dairy farmer who also operates a small beef enterprise.

Milking 42 cows, he runs a spring-calving system and also has a good interest in farm machinery.

Tom runs two tractors alongside a Terex 860 backhoe loader for feeding silage and cleaning out sheds. Before the new Lovol, he had a 2016 130hp Steyr and a 2001 New Holland TS115.

With a left-hand shuttle for forward and reverse, the tractor has five gears, with three splitters in each. It also has a high, medium and low box.

“I was in the market for a used second-hand tractor. I was hoping to move from 115hp up to 130hp for pulling the slurry tanker and agitating. Used premium brands of tractors were very expensive.

“The main reason I bought a new Lovol tractor was down to price. I thought it was great value for money. I traded in the TS115A and I received my new 130hp Lovol PS 130 in early January, and I’m delighted with it,” said Tom.

The PS 130 is powered by a Stage V 4.6l Doosan engine, which churns out 130hp.

What is Lovol?

Lovol (Weichai Lovol Heavy Industry Co Ltd) is a Chinese manufacturer which was founded in 1998. The company is massive, and is involved in manufacturing agricultural equipment, construction machinery, vehicles, finance and network technology.

Lovol has almost 3,000 dealers worldwide and operates in over 120 countries.

It has a 70l/min hydraulic pump.

In Ireland, the company trades under Lovol Tractors Ireland Ltd, and was launched here at last year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The company is headed up by Donnie Keating and Paul Mulcahy, who have a base at Cahir in Co Tipperary. The company has sold 12 tractors to date, and has another 12 in stock, with more units on the way from China.

Lovol Tractors Ireland offers 25hp, 40hp, 75hp, 90hp, 100hp, 110hp and 130hp variants.

The firm offers 25hp, 40hp, 75hp, 90hp, 100hp, 110hp and 130hp variants, with the option of a front-end loader. By the summer of 2025, it hopes to have a complete range of tractors up to 240hp. These bigger models are understood to be currently going through the final stages of EU homologation.

The firm is hoping to appoint a team of dealers across the country. A new 110hp Lovol with a front-end loader is priced at €62,500 plus VAT, while a 130hp Lovol with a front-end loader is priced at €74,500 plus VAT.

The seats are sourced from Grammar.

The firm carries a large stock of parts, but the Irish branch said that Lovol uses its distributor in Poland to supply the European market with all spare parts, so availability isn’t an issue. The company has said that all of its models come with a three-year warranty.

The 40km/h transmission has 45+15 gears.

Engine and transmission

With the exception of the 25hp model, Lovol sources all engines from Doosan. Aside from the electronics which are sourced from Bosch Rexroth, the seats from Grammar and the tyres which are mostly Trelleborg, all other componentry is manufactured in house.

The PS 130 is no different, and is powered by a Stage V 4.6l Doosan engine, which churns out 130hp.

With a left-hand shuttle for forward and reverse, the tractor has five gears, with three splitters in each. It also has a high, medium and low box. The 40km/h transmission has 45+15 gears.

Weights and hydraulics

The tractor weighs in at 5,340kg and comes as standard with 420kg of rear wheel weights and 480kg of front-mounted weights (48kg each). It has a 70l/min hydraulic pump and has three manual double-acting spools, one of which has an electric diverter switch, essentially acting as two spool valves.

As standard, it comes shod on 520/70 R34 and 380/70 R24 tyres.

As standard, it comes shod on 520/70 R34 and 380/70 R24 tyres. Other features include a dual-speed PTO (540 and 1,000), air brakes, LED lights and air conditioning. At present, front and cab suspension are not available, but Lovol said it is currently working on changing this.

“I’m very happy with the Lovol. I haven’t a lot of work done with it yet, but I can’t see any faults with it.

“I’ve used it to agitate, spread slurry and spray and it’s worked out the finest.

“It’s easy to get into the cab and the vision is very good. The control layout is simple, and it wouldn’t take you long to get used to it. It’s the first new tractor I’ve ever bought, and it might be the last,” laughed Tom.

“The tractor has plenty of power and the transmission is very smooth. The Lovol is priced very competitively. Only for it, I wouldn’t have been able to buy a new tractor,” concluded Tom.

Great comfort.

Plenty of power.

Simple tractor.

Pickup hitch isn’t push out.

Model: PS 130.

Engine: four-cylinder, 4.6l Doosan.

Horsepower: 130hp.

Transmission: 45/15 power-shift with max forward speed of 40km/h.

Weight: 5,340kg.

Tyres: 520/70 R38 and 380/70 R24.

Hydraulics: 70l/min.

Price: €69,000 plus VAT.