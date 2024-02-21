This 2008 Fendt Vario 718 has 11,000 hours and comes with a full service history.

Hennessy Auctioneers returns this Saturday 24 February with its monthly online machinery auction.

Over 1,000 lots have been put forward for this sale, a large number of which are individual farmer and contractor dispersal sales.

The auction will take place live on the LSL app from 10am on Saturday morning.

All bidders are required to register and pay the €500 refundable deposit in advance of the auction. Viewing takes place for the remainder of the week from 9am to 6pm, and Saturday from 8am onsite at the old Portlaoise equestrian centre (R32 HY05).

The sale is set to include a vast range of tractors, farm and plant machinery, as well as a number of 4x4s and livestock handling equipment.

Highlights

Standout lots for the farming buyer include a 2008 Fendt Vario 718 with 11,000 hours, a 2008 John Deere 7530 with 14,000 hours and a 2014 Bredal K65 trailed spreader.

Also up for grabs is a 2013 McHale F5600 baler with 35,000 bales on the clock, a 2020 McHale 991BJS wrapper with a bale count of 900 and a 2013 Abbey 10m3 diet feeder.

There’s likely to be interest in the 2019 Belmac 2750 gallon slurry tanker, while there’s also a 2021 Kuhn Primor 3570M straw chopper listed for sale, as well as a 2022 Tolmet 3m disc harrow .

The final pick of the bunch for the auction is a 2017 Kubota 2.7t mini digger with 2,000 hours on the clock.

The complete auction listing is available on the LSL app.