With the roll-out of the newly introduced Claas connect digital system, Claas has developed a new Digital Experience Centre at its UK headquarters at Saxham, Suffolk.

Claas group executive board member with responsibility for the global service and sales business unit Christian Radons officially opened the new facilities this week alongside the digital solutions team from Claas UK.

Claas Connect brings together all Claas digital solutions into one cloud-based platform, from machine configuration and product information through to operating instructions, service advice, licence management and precision farming solutions, all seamlessly connected and accessed via a single ID log-in.

Claas has said that the rapid development of digital technology now available to farmers can be bewildering.

So, as with the tractor and materials handling Customer Experience Centre at Saxham, with the aid of simulators, the new Digital Experience Centre it says enables customers to use, experience and be guided through the functions and benefits of the Claas Connect system.

Walk-through

Visitors can also now be walked through the intelligent steering systems available on Claas products, so that they can gain a better understanding of the technology and the benefits this can bring to their business.

Speaking at the opening, which was attended by Claas UK colleagues from various departments at Saxham, Radons reiterated the important role that Claas Connect plays as an integral part of the connectivity between customers’ machines and their farm business software.

The launch of the new Digital Experience Centre follows the establishment of the new digital business team at Saxham, which provides both machine-mounted and office-based support for digital solutions, led by head of digital business Rob Fillingham.