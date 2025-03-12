Krampe has taken on all of the production rights - as well as the service and spare parts business - of the long-established Dutch manufacturer Kaweco.

German trailer manufacturer Krampe has taken on all of the production rights - as well as the service and spare parts business - of the long-established Dutch manufacturer Kaweco.

As previously reported by the Irish Farmers Journal, the manufacturing of Kaweco equipment finished on 31 December 2024, as Royal Reesink announced that its operations (Reesink Production BV), which were mainly active under the brand name Kaweco, will cease at year end.

Krampe is now acquiring all rights to the Radium silage transport wagon division to complement its own product portfolio.

The service and spare parts supply for existing vehicles will be handled by Kaweco in the Netherlands for the rest of 2025 and from 2026 spare parts will be supplied by Krampe.

Construction history

"We are proud to continue a piece of Dutch machinery construction history with the Radium series from Kaweco," said managing director of Krampe Fahrzeugbau GmbH Robin Krampe.

"The silage wagons are renowned for their good quality and excellent value retention - just like our Krampe trailers.

"The four new models therefore fit well into our existing product portfolio and close a gap between the BigBody tippers and the Krampe RamBody push-off trailers, which will be crucial in our efforts to expand our position as a full-range manufacturer in the transport technology sector."

The official launch of the Krampe Radium series will be at Agritechnica 2025, with the first serial production scheduled for delivery in 2026. The product range includes three tandem models and one tridem trailer with transport volumes of 38.5m³ to 52m³.

"We have a lot of work to do until we are ready to present the new Krampe Radium silage wagons. Our plan is to integrate the Kaweco Radium body on to the tried and tested Krampe RamBody chassis.

"The Krampe running gear in particular contains a great deal of expertise that contributes to a high level of ride comfort, stability and safety.

"This will form the basis of the new combination with the Radium body from Kaweco. The latter has been on the market 25 years, is technically matured and offers extremely fast unloading times," concluded Robin.