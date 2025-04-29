'This first quarter is marked by a continued increase in order intake, which is higher than in the fourth quarter of 2024.'

Manitou has reported quarter one 2025 sales revenues of €600m, which is down 12% in comparison to the same period in 2024. Despite this, the manufacturer has noted that the quarter one 2025 order intake is €574m versus the €532m intake in quarter four 2024, representing an 8% increase. If we compare quarter one 2025 with the same period in 2024, the 2025 order intake is up a massive 209% year on year.

“First-quarter revenues are in line with our expectations. This first quarter is marked by a continued increase in order intake, which is higher than in the fourth quarter of 2024. Today, the order book has normalised, allowing us to confirm the expectation of stable revenues in 2025 compared with 2024 and of a recurring operating profit rate for 2025 to be around 5.5% of revenues,” said Michel Denis, president and CEO.