Tom Shaw Farm Machinery, the Irish importer and distributor for the Jeantil rear discharge muck spreader range has appointed West Waterford Agri as main agents for the brand. Based in Tallow, Co Waterford, West Waterford Agri will now supply and service the areas of Co Cork and the south east of Ireland.
The French manufacturer offers a broad range of rear discharge spreaders spanning from 6t to 16t in capacity.
The appointment of the Jeantil brand adds to the dealership’s other range of franchises which now include Kverneland, McConnel, KME Agri, Cross, Kane trailers and Spreadpoint.
