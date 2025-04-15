Peter currently works with John Kennedy Agri based in Nenagh ahead of starting a product demonstrator graduate program with CNH later this year. / Odhran Ducie

On this week's Youngstock Podcast, we catch up with Tipperary man Peter Folan.

Although not originally from a farming background, Peter developed a passion for farming and farm machinery while growing up.

This passion later influenced his decision to take on a job with local contractor John Kennedy Agri during his school years and later study agricultural engineering at Munster Technological University (MTU), formally known as IT Tralee.

Having worked on large-scale farms in England and for companies here in Ireland such as Tanco and Vantage Ireland, Peter tell us all about his journey to date and his future plans.

Due to start a graduate programme with CNH later this year as product demonstrator, Peter is currently back working with John Kennedy for the summer, where he also has his own New Holland T7 hired in.

Listen below to hear Peter's journey so far and hear his current views on the sector: