The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is warning farmers, contractors and dealers with GPS devices on farm machinery that this equipment is being targeted by thieves.

It comes after a recent case where equipment was stolen from a County Antrim farm.

To prevent a theft or help recover stolen equipment, farmers are encouraged to take photographs of their kit, record serial numbers, activate pin numbers when taken and mark the GPS devices so that they are no longer attractive for resale.

Alternatively, owners are advised to remove the equipment when not in use and store it away from machinery.

UFU legislative chair David McCracken said: “Offenders are willing to travel the length and breadth of Northern Ireland to steal GPS kits.

“They then seek buyers overseas ready to buy what equipment that has clearly been stolen.”

Island-wide problem

There has been a rise in the number of GPS technology theft reports across the island of Ireland this year.

In the early morning of 30 June, a Lithuanian man in his 30s was charged in connection with an incident of theft from a farmyard in Naul, Co Dublin.

That arrest came on the same weekend as a crime spree where at least six farmers and contractors and two machinery dealerships were targeted by unidentified thieves, who stole almost €100,000 worth of GPS guidance equipment in the Wexford and north Co Dublin areas.

The UFU is also urging farmers to take appropriate measures such as updating their security systems to protect their business.

“The summer is busy in the farming calendar with harvest, silage and preparing land for winter fodder. The theft of GPS kits hinders farming operations, as well as creating additional pressures for farming families,” added McCraken.

