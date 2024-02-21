Thurs 22 February

  • AHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. On carbon and reducing your carbon footprint. Drummond hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events.
  • Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Enniskillen mart, daytime.
  • Holstein NI. 2 bulls & 16 heifer calves for Inch. Bull for Bannwater. 5 bulling heifers for Slatabogie. And 107 fresh females. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am.
  • NI Veterinary Association. Symposium on Equine Welfare. The Dunadry hotel, Antrim, 1.15pm to 5.45pm. Book at www.vetni.co.uk/events/.

    • Thurs 22 and Fri 23 February

  • Machinery open days, 9am to 5.30pm. At Burkes of Cornascriebe. Markethill Road, Portadown.

    • Fri 23 February

  • Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Ballymena mart, daytime.
  • Charolais 42 bulls and 14 heifers. Show 4pm sale 7pm. Swatragh mart.

    • Fri 23 to Mon 26 February at 6pm

  • Coolnaslee in Ice, 199 lots. Timed online auction of Embryos and AI straws. Catalogue and bid at BeattiesMartEye.

    • Sat 24 February

  • Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Clogher mart, daytime.
  • Clogher Valley eggs & poultry auction, 250 lots. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 12 noon. Details Andrew on 07812 138528.
  • The Farmers Mission. At Broughshane Community centre, 7.30pm.

    • Mon 26 February

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick mart, evening.
  • UFU hustings meeting with prospective candidates. La Mon hotel, Castlereagh, 8pm.

    • Tues 27 February

  • UFU & CAFRE VI operator roadshow. At Greenmount campus, Antrim 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/.
  • Dispersal 100 FKVx & FRIx cows and 30 springers. For Stanley McMurray. Kilrea mart, 11.30am.
  • George Scott Robertson lecture. With Dr Pete Falloon, the Met Office. Riddel Hall, 6pm to 8pm.

    • Wed 28 February

  • The Health Check van. At Dungannon mart, daytime.
  • Suckler heifers, 70 in-calf to Limousin, 10 outfits. For Richard Harkness. Ballymena mart, 7pm
  • AgriSearch ZeroNsile webinar, 8pm. “Establishing red clover silage swards”. Register at www.agrisearch.org.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At the NIAPA meeting. Kilmorey Arms hotel Kilkeel, 8pm.

    • Thurs 29 February

  • CAFRE conference. The Carbon Challenge on the Dairy Farm. Greenmount campus, 10am to 3.30pm. Tickets at www.cafre.ac.uk.
  • UFU hustings meeting with prospective candidates. Dunsilly hotel, Antrim, 8pm.

    • Fri 1 March

  • Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.
  • Bull sale for Gill Hall Estates. 9 Old Glenort AA & 4 Uppermill Beef Shorthorns. Ballymena mart, 1pm.

    • Fri 1 March to Mon 4 March

  • Online timed sale. Swaledale sheep. At BallymenMartEye.

    • Sat 2 March

  • Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Markethill mart, daytime.