Thurs 22 FebruaryAHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. On carbon and reducing your carbon footprint. Drummond hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events.Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Enniskillen mart, daytime.Holstein NI. 2 bulls & 16 heifer calves for Inch. Bull for Bannwater. 5 bulling heifers for Slatabogie. And 107 fresh females. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am.NI Veterinary Association. Symposium on Equine Welfare. The Dunadry hotel, Antrim, 1.15pm to 5.45pm. Book at www.vetni.co.uk/events/.
Thurs 22 and Fri 23 FebruaryMachinery open days, 9am to 5.30pm. At Burkes of Cornascriebe. Markethill Road, Portadown.
Fri 23 February
Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Ballymena mart, daytime.Charolais 42 bulls and 14 heifers. Show 4pm sale 7pm. Swatragh mart.
Fri 23 to Mon 26 February at 6pmCoolnaslee in Ice, 199 lots. Timed online auction of Embryos and AI straws. Catalogue and bid at BeattiesMartEye.
Sat 24 FebruaryFarm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Clogher mart, daytime.Clogher Valley eggs & poultry auction, 250 lots. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 12 noon. Details Andrew on 07812 138528.The Farmers Mission. At Broughshane Community centre, 7.30pm.
Mon 26 FebruaryThe Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick mart, evening.UFU hustings meeting with prospective candidates. La Mon hotel, Castlereagh, 8pm.
Tues 27 FebruaryUFU & CAFRE VI operator roadshow. At Greenmount campus, Antrim 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/.Dispersal 100 FKVx & FRIx cows and 30 springers. For Stanley McMurray. Kilrea mart, 11.30am.George Scott Robertson lecture. With Dr Pete Falloon, the Met Office. Riddel Hall, 6pm to 8pm.
Wed 28 FebruaryThe Health Check van. At Dungannon mart, daytime.Suckler heifers, 70 in-calf to Limousin, 10 outfits. For Richard Harkness. Ballymena mart, 7pm AgriSearch ZeroNsile webinar, 8pm. “Establishing red clover silage swards”. Register at www.agrisearch.org.The Rural Chaplin. At the NIAPA meeting. Kilmorey Arms hotel Kilkeel, 8pm.
Thurs 29 February
CAFRE conference. The Carbon Challenge on the Dairy Farm. Greenmount campus, 10am to 3.30pm. Tickets at www.cafre.ac.uk.UFU hustings meeting with prospective candidates. Dunsilly hotel, Antrim, 8pm.
Fri 1 MarchFarm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.Bull sale for Gill Hall Estates. 9 Old Glenort AA & 4 Uppermill Beef Shorthorns. Ballymena mart, 1pm.
Fri 1 March to Mon 4 MarchOnline timed sale. Swaledale sheep. At BallymenMartEye.
Sat 2 MarchFarm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Markethill mart, daytime.
Thurs 22 FebruaryAHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. On carbon and reducing your carbon footprint. Drummond hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events.Farm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Enniskillen mart, daytime.Holstein NI. 2 bulls & 16 heifer calves for Inch. Bull for Bannwater. 5 bulling heifers for Slatabogie. And 107 fresh females. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am.NI Veterinary Association. Symposium on Equine Welfare. The Dunadry hotel, Antrim, 1.15pm to 5.45pm. Book at www.vetni.co.uk/events/.
Thurs 22 and Fri 23 FebruaryMachinery open days, 9am to 5.30pm. At Burkes of Cornascriebe. Markethill Road, Portadown.
Fri 23 FebruaryFarm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Ballymena mart, daytime.Charolais 42 bulls and 14 heifers. Show 4pm sale 7pm. Swatragh mart.
Fri 23 to Mon 26 February at 6pmCoolnaslee in Ice, 199 lots. Timed online auction of Embryos and AI straws. Catalogue and bid at BeattiesMartEye.
Sat 24 FebruaryFarm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Clogher mart, daytime.Clogher Valley eggs & poultry auction, 250 lots. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 12 noon. Details Andrew on 07812 138528.The Farmers Mission. At Broughshane Community centre, 7.30pm.
Mon 26 FebruaryThe Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick mart, evening.UFU hustings meeting with prospective candidates. La Mon hotel, Castlereagh, 8pm.
Tues 27 FebruaryUFU & CAFRE VI operator roadshow. At Greenmount campus, Antrim 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/.Dispersal 100 FKVx & FRIx cows and 30 springers. For Stanley McMurray. Kilrea mart, 11.30am.George Scott Robertson lecture. With Dr Pete Falloon, the Met Office. Riddel Hall, 6pm to 8pm.
Wed 28 FebruaryThe Health Check van. At Dungannon mart, daytime.Suckler heifers, 70 in-calf to Limousin, 10 outfits. For Richard Harkness. Ballymena mart, 7pm AgriSearch ZeroNsile webinar, 8pm. “Establishing red clover silage swards”. Register at www.agrisearch.org.The Rural Chaplin. At the NIAPA meeting. Kilmorey Arms hotel Kilkeel, 8pm.
Thurs 29 FebruaryCAFRE conference. The Carbon Challenge on the Dairy Farm. Greenmount campus, 10am to 3.30pm. Tickets at www.cafre.ac.uk.UFU hustings meeting with prospective candidates. Dunsilly hotel, Antrim, 8pm.
Fri 1 MarchFarm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.Bull sale for Gill Hall Estates. 9 Old Glenort AA & 4 Uppermill Beef Shorthorns. Ballymena mart, 1pm.
Fri 1 March to Mon 4 MarchOnline timed sale. Swaledale sheep. At BallymenMartEye.
Sat 2 MarchFarm Strong with The Rural Chaplin, Health Check, HSENI, UFU. At Markethill mart, daytime.
SHARING OPTIONS: