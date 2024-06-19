Thurs 20 June

  • Dispersal sale,144 head for Norman Hammond, Ballymaguire herd. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.

    • Fri 21 June

  • Dispersal sale: 10 Fr x Hol in-calf heifers to AA bull. For Ken Craig. Ballymena Mart, 11am.
  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Ballymena Mart.

    • Sat 22 June

  • Killyleagh charity horse and pony show. At 32 Ringdufferin Road, Toye. Details at killyleaghshow.net/.
  • Hampshire Downs. Show 10am, sale 1pm. Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh.
  • Comber Earlies Food Festival. With celebrity chef Rachel Allen. The Leisure Centre carpark, Comber, 11am to 5pm.

    • Mon 24 June

  • The Health Check van at Omagh Mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin at Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Wed 26 June

  • The Health Check van at Saintfield Mart.
  • Teagasc Beef 2024 Open day, 9am to 4pm. “Securing your future”. At Grange. Eircode C15 PW93. Details www.teagasc.ie/.

    • Thurs 27 June

  • The Health Check van at Enniskillen Mart.

    • Sat 29 June

  • Newry show. The Health Check van present.
  • Finn Valley show. At Russell Brothers Farm. Kilcadden, Killygordon.

