Thurs 6 FebruaryUFU, UAS & CAFRE Arable conference. Greenmount Campus, Antrim, 9.30am to 4pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events.CAFRE Introduction to Hedge Laying, 10am to 4pm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events.Dairy dispersal sale. 50 cows, 6 springers, 14 bulling, 9 calves. For Terence & Niall Fox. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am.AJS Farm machinery show, 12noon to 10pm. The Equestrian Centre, Cavan. Eircode H12 X9K1.CAFRE lambing event, 7.30pm. At Louise Skelly, 50 Katesbridge Road, Katesbridge. The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening. Kenny is at 07938 488 372.
Fri 7 FebruaryThe LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries at Ballymena mart.The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.
Sat 8 February
The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown marts, daytime.Sale of 25 springing heifers. For O’Kane’e, Draperstown. At Draperstown O’Kane mart.
Mon 10 FebruarySoil Nutrient Health Scheme training. At Burnavon Centre, Cookstown, 12.30pm to 5pm. Register at Countryside Services on TN 8778 9770.URBA Blackface sale. 62 in-lamb ewes. Ballymena mart, 7pm. Details Mark on 07980 258 734.
Tues 11 FebruaryThe Health Check van. At Lisnaskea mart.UFU & CAFRE National Register of Sprayer Operators roadshow. At Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff, 10am to 1pm. Register at www.ufuni.org.uk.Aberdeen Angus, Hereford & Beef Shorthorns. Show 10.30am sale 12noon. Ivan Forsythe’s Coltrim AA reduction sale. 5 in-calf, one yearling heifer and 2 bulls. Bid ringside or MartEye. Dungannon mart.Sale of 80 WoI in-calf heifers and outfits. For Armstrong’s of Hillview. Ballymena mart, 7pm.
Tues 11 to Wed 12
FebruaryNational Sheep Association. Visit to Westminster for young people. Apply at www.nationalsheep.org.uk/next-generation. Details Edward on TN 07711 071 290.
Wed 12 FebruaryStrautman wagon open day, 12noon to 9pm. At Rea’s of Finvoy. 191 Finvoy Road, Ballymoney.UFU & Ulster Wildlife. Peatland management event. At Owenkillew Development, Gortin, 7pm. Details Stephanie on 07748 741 515.The Rural Chaplin. At the NIAPA meeting, 7.30pm. In Kilmorey Arms hotel, Kilkeel.
Thurs 13 FebruaryUFU & CAFRE National Register of Sprayer Operators roadshow. At Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie, 10am to 1pm. Register at www.ufuni.org.uk.The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Bible study, In Downshire Arms hotel, 8pm.
Fri 14 February
10 Charolais and 10 AA, working bulls. For Victor and David Chestnutt. Details Victor on 07710 940 458. Three British Blue pedigree bulls. For Richard Mowbray. Ballymena mart, 12.30pm.Discount day at M Beattie & Sons. Corrick and Donemana stores.
Fri 14 and Sat 15
FebruaryUlster Beekeepers Assn. Conference & trade show. “Read Our Bees – The Next Chapter”. At Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Details ww.ubka.org/events/.
Sat 15 FebruaryThe Health Check van. At Clogher mart.
