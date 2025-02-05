Thurs 6 February

  • UFU, UAS & CAFRE Arable conference. Greenmount Campus, Antrim, 9.30am to 4pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events.
  • CAFRE Introduction to Hedge Laying, 10am to 4pm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events.
  • Dairy dispersal sale. 50 cows, 6 springers, 14 bulling, 9 calves. For Terence & Niall Fox. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am.
  • AJS Farm machinery show, 12noon to 10pm. The Equestrian Centre, Cavan. Eircode H12 X9K1.
  • CAFRE lambing event, 7.30pm. At Louise Skelly, 50 Katesbridge Road, Katesbridge.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening. Kenny is at 07938 488 372.

    • Fri 7 February

  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries at Ballymena mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.

    • Sat 8 February

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown marts, daytime.
  • Sale of 25 springing heifers. For O’Kane’e, Draperstown. At Draperstown O’Kane mart.

    • Mon 10 February

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training. At Burnavon Centre, Cookstown, 12.30pm to 5pm. Register at Countryside Services on TN 8778 9770.
  • URBA Blackface sale. 62 in-lamb ewes. Ballymena mart, 7pm. Details Mark on 07980 258 734.

    • Tues 11 February

  • The Health Check van. At Lisnaskea mart.
  • UFU & CAFRE National Register of Sprayer Operators roadshow. At Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff, 10am to 1pm. Register at www.ufuni.org.uk.
  • Aberdeen Angus, Hereford & Beef Shorthorns. Show 10.30am sale 12noon. Ivan Forsythe’s Coltrim AA reduction sale. 5 in-calf, one yearling heifer and 2 bulls. Bid ringside or MartEye. Dungannon mart.
  • Sale of 80 WoI in-calf heifers and outfits. For Armstrong’s of Hillview. Ballymena mart, 7pm.

    • Tues 11 to Wed 12 February

  • National Sheep Association. Visit to Westminster for young people. Apply at www.nationalsheep.org.uk/next-generation. Details Edward on TN 07711 071 290.

    • Wed 12 February

  • Strautman wagon open day, 12noon to 9pm. At Rea’s of Finvoy. 191 Finvoy Road, Ballymoney.
  • UFU & Ulster Wildlife. Peatland management event. At Owenkillew Development, Gortin, 7pm. Details Stephanie on 07748 741 515.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At the NIAPA meeting, 7.30pm. In Kilmorey Arms hotel, Kilkeel.

    • Thurs 13 February

  • UFU & CAFRE National Register of Sprayer Operators roadshow. At Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie, 10am to 1pm. Register at www.ufuni.org.uk.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Bible study, In Downshire Arms hotel, 8pm.

    • Fri 14 February

  • 10 Charolais and 10 AA, working bulls. For Victor and David Chestnutt. Details Victor on 07710 940 458. Three British Blue pedigree bulls. For Richard Mowbray. Ballymena mart, 12.30pm.
  • Discount day at M Beattie & Sons. Corrick and Donemana stores.

    • Fri 14 and Sat 15 February

  • Ulster Beekeepers Assn. Conference & trade show. “Read Our Bees – The Next Chapter”. At Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Details ww.ubka.org/events/.

    • Sat 15 February

  • The Health Check van. At Clogher mart.