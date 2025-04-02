Thurs 3 April

  • IFJ, Andersons & LMC Spring conference, Glenavon hotel, Cookstown 9am to 12.30pm. Register at www.farmersjournal.ie
  • The George Scott Robertson lecture. Dr Nicola Ranger, Oxford University at Riddel Hall, Stranmillis, 5.30pm to 8pmRegister at: lnkd.in/epwvmzXf
  • The Rural Chaplin at Hilltown mart, evening. Kenny is at 07938 488 372.

    • Friday 4 April

  • The Rural Chaplin at Rathfriland mart, daytime
  • 2 bulls for Keely; 40 Irish Moiled for Cherryvalley; 3 bulls for James Porter; 4 weanlings for Mary Clarke. Ballymena mart, 11am

    • Sat 5 April

  • The Rural Chaplin at Derg & Killeter. Parish Farming Families Breakfast from 9am.
  • The Health Check van present McCabe Feeds open day, 9am to 5pm at Canningstown, Co Cavan. EirCode H16PX71

    • Mon 7 April

  • UFU’s NI Farm Family Day 12.30pm to 2pm with lunch. “Nurturing Young farmers for the Future”. At Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Book with kyran@ufuhq.com
  • Holstein NI AGM, 8pm.Guest speaker Adolf Langhout, ALH Genetics at Dunsilly hotel, Antrim.
  • The Rural Chaplin at Downpatrick mart, evening

    • Tues 8 April

  • The Rural Chaplin at Rathfriland mart, evening

    • Wed 9 April

  • Spring lamb Show and sale. Ballymena mart, 10am
  • The Rural Chaplin at Tartaraghan Presbyterian Church, 8pm

    • Wed 9 and Thurs 10 April

  • Health & Safety Executive.Workplace Health conference & exhibition. La Mon hotel, Castlereagh. Register at www.hseni.gov.uk

    • Fri 11 April

  • 10 AA bulls for Denamona.Details, Moses on 07810 128 252. Ballymena Mart, 1pm
  • Dutch Spotted ewe & lamb sale. Swatragh mart, 7pm