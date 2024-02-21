Butter and powder prices increased at the GDT and Dutch Dairy Board auctions. \ Donal O'Leary

Positive price trends for dairy commodities were recorded at the two main market auctions this week.

The Dutch Dairy Board (DDB) auction saw butter jump €400 to €5,900/t, which follows on from a €200/t price boost last week.

European markets have been under pressure since late 2023 and this week’s DDB auction is only the third event of 2024 to record a price rise.

Skim milk powder (SMP) rose by €50 to €2,470/t but whole milk powder (WMP) was unchanged at €3,650/t.

GDT

On Tuesday, the bi-monthly New Zealand GDT rose by 0.5%, making it the sixth price increase in a row.

Since September, 10 out of 12 GDT auctions have been positive with the price index now at its highest value since October 2022.

Butter and cheese

Butter rose by 0.1% with SMP up 1.3%. However, WMP fell by 1.8% with cheddar plummeting 7.6%.

Read more

Organic farmers travelling on average 39km for ration