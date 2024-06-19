There was a deep sense of shock in the local farming community at the untimely passing of Paul Coyle on Monday 17 June.

Paul was general manager of the Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises in Swatragh for the last 11 years.

His dedication and commitment to the role saw the business expand far beyond its traditional weekly cattle and sheep sales. Paul was a driving force in modernising the co-op’s mart facilities and agri-stores, and was highly respected within the farming community.

Our sincere condolences to the Coyle family.