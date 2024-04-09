Donal O'Riordan with reserve champion Inchisine Venom that sold for €4,700 at the Munster Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club annual premier pedigree bull sale in Bandon Mart. \ Shanon Kinahan

On Wednesday 3 April, Cork Marts Bandon played host to the annual premier bull sale of the Cork Holstein Friesian Club and the Munster Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club.

Both clubs held a pre-sale show with Richard Lombard from Co Kerry stepping up to judge the Angus classes, while Willie Sheehan stepped in to judge the Friesian classes.

Angus section

In the Angus section, judge Richard Lombard of the Dulague herd in Co Kerry found his champion in Eugene Lynch’s Droumdaniel Mr Sherlock Y135.

The October 2022-born bull from the Bantry based herd was sired by Westellen Black Bingo V865 and he was bred from a Ballyguille Mount Rue dam. The champion boasted a replacement index of €169 and a terminal index of €81 and sold for €3,500 on the day.

The reserve championship title in the Angus section saw Macroom, Co Cork native Denis O’Riordan step up to take the plaudits with his September 2022-born bull, Inchisine Venom.

Sired by Cooldaniel Rekie out of a Carrigroe Neville dam, the double five-star bull secured the highest price of €4,700 on the day.

Next best in the Angus ring was first prizewinner Carrigroe Wilson from the herd of John Appelbe from Clonakilty, Co Cork. The January 2023-born bull was sired by Carrigroe Real McCoy and was out of a Rathosheen Hugo dam, going back to Rawburn Boss Hogg, TC Freedom, Loughlynn Ace and Young Dale Touch Down, selling for €4,200.

Daniel O'Leary, Ursula Forrest, Billy Nickelson and Willie Sheehan with the Friesian champion, Glenny King 2311 that sold for €3,250. \ Shanon Kinahan

Holstein Friesian

The Cork Holstein Friesian Club held its annual spring premier on Wednesday afternoon also, which was judged by Cork native Willie Sheehan.

Topping the trade in the dairy section was the champion of the day, Glenny King 2311 from the herd of Daniel O’Leary from Riverstick. The Santry Lion King son was out of a Cacanode Harold dam, Glenny Chq Patsy, now in her seventh lactation and projecting to yield just over 9,000kg this year.

With an EBI of €279 and a long line of VG/EX dams in his pedigree, the February 2023-born bull sold for the top Holstein price of €3,250.

A good day in the ring for Daniel O’Leary was made even better when his second entry, Glenny Lad 2280, secured the second highest Holstein price of the afternoon. Sired by Rochemount Lad out of a Aghwadda Arthur dam, Glenny Agh Gayle 1721, the January 2023-born bull with an EBI of €295 sold for €2,400.

Radney Florida from the herd of Henry O’Keeffe from Charleville, Co Cork, was next best in the Friesian section with an EBI of €182.

The January 2023-born bull was sired by Manorpark Google and was bred from a second calver, Raqdney PGW Gerrard.

The third prizewinner was another bull bred from a long line of VG/EX dams and sold for €2,200 on the day.