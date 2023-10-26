Friday 27 October

  • Borderway Agri Expo.

    • Saturday 28 October

  • Irish Charolais Cattle Society Elite Heifer Sale, Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon.
  • Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale, Roscommon Mart.
  • Belclare Sheep Society in-lamb hogget ewe sale, Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.
  • Macra national rally.

    • Monday 30 October

  • Irish Limousin Cattle Society premier sale, Roscrea Mart, Co Tipperary.