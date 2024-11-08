This weekend will see the second edition of Keys to Success take place online via timed auction. Established in 2023, the sale offers a range of new and different Angus bloodlines to breeders.
This year’s sale includes 7 pregnant recipients and 12 embryos, with three of the recipients carrying red Angus calves.
Range of genetics
Some of the donor cows include HW Red Princess S192, Netherton Kim F381, Netherton Rachel G449, Elliot Felicia Y687 and Gordon Pole Star X654. Sires include Rawburn Bannockburn, Rawburn E-Type, Netherton Americano, SAV Brave and Donaumoos Lord Zorro.
Netherton Americano, the sire of some of the embryo's in the sale. / Mac Gregor Photography
Buyers must register with Mid Tipp Mart, with bidding opening on Friday 8 November and closing on Monday 11 November at 7 pm, via Marteye.
